CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 28

Jun 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Polo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Rd Forge (A Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd) Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Despina Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC# CARE AAA (SO) Upgraded from (Originator: Equitas Small Finance Bank CARE A+ (SO) Ltd) #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. Despina Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTC# CARE AAA (SO) Upgraded from (Originator: Equitas Small Finance Bank CARE A+ (SO) Ltd) #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. Devkinandan J. Gupta Metals Llp Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 250 Assigned Jawandamal Dhannamal Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 250 Assigned Laxmi Foils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Mahalaxmi Buildwell Enterprises Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Mangalmurti Quarry Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.3 Revised from CARE B reduced from 7.31 CR Mishal Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Polo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77.1 Assigned Rd Forge (A Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd) Rd Forge (A Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd) Sadbhav Una Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3305.1 Assigned Uma Rani Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.4 Assigned