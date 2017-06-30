CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 30

Jun 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Fashion Gate ST Bk Fac CARE AA 50 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Engineering And Construction Co.Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Assigned Ltd issue@* @ credit enhancement in the form of an Unconditional and Irrevocable Line of Credit (LOC) as a liquidity back-up arrangement from the parent i.e. IL&FS Ltd. *Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Final Term sheet, Line of Credit Sanction Letter from IL&FS Ltd. along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE. Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Reclaim And Rubber Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE D (reduced from 11.50 CR) Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 548.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 62.45 CR) Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA / 220 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Fashion Gate LT Bk Fac CARE BB 43 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.40 CR) Pune Municipal Corporation NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 515 Assigned Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 28.5 Assigned CARE A4 Seven Hills Educational And Health LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 188.6 Assigned care Society Sri Laxmi Vinayaka Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 158 Assigned Swathi Sunsoure Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Swathi Sunsoure Power Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 60 Assigned CARE A4 Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB- 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)