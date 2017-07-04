FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 4
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 4, 2017 / 4:34 AM / a month ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 4

7 Min Read

    Jul 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE D         1200    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Filatex India Ltd                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A2        3000    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3+
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       118     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 11.30 CR)

Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Assigned
Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd       ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Premier Car Sales Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       236.3   Assigned
R. M. Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        70      Assigned
South India Cements Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        65      Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.50 CR)
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CARE D         3200    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Yashoda Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1       Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE D         100     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
Azure Power Saturn Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       558     Assigned
Bansal Pathways Habibganj Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       4100    Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 120.00 CR)
Bansal Pathways Habibganj Pvt Ltd     LT /ST Bk Fac      CARE BB+ /     350     Reaffirmed
                                                         CARE A4+
(Enhanced from 5.00 CR)
Filatex India Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      6809.1  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB
(enhanced from 467 CR )
First Choice Realty Llp               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       140     Assigned
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        2596    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 166.25 CR)
Innovation Trust Xxvi Mar 17          Series A PTC       -              -       Withdrawn
(Originator: Indiabulls Housing Finance
Ltd.)
Innovation Trust Xxviii Mar 17        Series A PTC       -              -       Withdrawn
(Originator: Indiabulls Housing Finance
Ltd.)
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        120     Assigned
Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd       LT /ST Bk Fac      -              -       Withdrawn
Navkar Sugars                         LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        52.5    Assigned
Pahal Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.    NCD                CARE BB        150     Reaffirmed
Premier Car Sales Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       574.48  Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 15.00 CR)
R. M. Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        30      Assigned
Rising Bhadla 2 Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      3388.5  Assigned
Salasar Highways Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       2260    Assigned
Sand Dune Colonizers                  LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Sanvira Industries Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       2693.5  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Sanvira Industries Ltd                LT /ST Bk Fac      CARE BBB /     1000    Revised from
                                                         CARE A3+               CARE BBB- /
                                                                                Assigned
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agrawal & Co.LT Bk Fac          CARE B         200     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
Shri Salasar Agro Processors          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        70      Reaffirmed
South India Cements Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        50      Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1.50 CR)
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE D         550     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
Yashoda Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        54      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.