CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6

Jul 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 300.00crs] Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Ambica Timber Mart ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE D 7.4 Revised from Limits) CARE A4 Bharat Electrical Contractors & ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2210 Revised from Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.171 crore) Earth Stahl & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Programme CARE A1+ 156519.5Reaffirmed (CP)* * Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term Certificate of Deposit and Commercial Paper Programme will not exceed Rs.15,651.95 crore. G.P. Cottfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Globus International ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 150 Assigned Housing And Urban Development ST Debt/CP CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Jet Freight Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Kripa Telecom ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Laurus Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3132 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Ltd ST –CP * CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Mascot Cement (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Mte Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Assigned Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1500 Revised from CARE A3+ Vision Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed (increased from 34.00crs) Vraj And Vaj Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5963 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) York Transport Equipment (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3849 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.377.97 crore) Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.1 Assigned Ambica Timber Mart LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A4 Amrit Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 259 Assigned Arisudana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1203.4 Revised from CARE BBB Astra Lighting Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 63.3 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE D 44 Revised from CARE C Atm Global Corporation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Bharat Electrical Contractors & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Revised from Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- Cms It Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Cms It Services Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB- 730 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Crest Merchandise Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 250 Assigned (fund A3 based/nonfund based) Dhanee International LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.5 Reaffirmed Drb Ravani Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1952.1 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.200.78 crore) Earth Stahl & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 176 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA 30000 Outstanding Programme Export-Import Bank Of India CD Programme (CD)*^CARE AAA /CARE 156519.5Reaffirmed A1+ * Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term Certificate of Deposit and Commercial Paper Programme will not exceed Rs.15,651.95 crore./^interchangeable long term / short term limit. G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1645.8 Reaffirmed G R Infraprojects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 18000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.1,600.00 crore) G.P. Cottfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 196.2 Assigned Globus International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 50 Assigned /CARE A3 (SO) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (06-07) - - Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (11-12) CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (12-13) CARE AAA 24013.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (13-14) CARE AAA 56871.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds – CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tax-free (15-16) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (15-16) CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (16-17) CARE AAA 38650 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (17-18) CARE AAA 120000 Assigned Corporation Ltd (including sub-limit of Rs.2,000 crore as subordinated debt) Housing And Urban Development LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 100000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd A1+ Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 15355.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1060.52crs) Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 1517.8 Reaffirmed Infrastil Global Impex Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned (fund /CARE A3 based/nonfund based) Jet Freight Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Jetair Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 168.5 Assigned Jetair Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac-CC CARE BBB- 144 Assigned /CARE A3 Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 99.5 Assigned Kripa Telecom LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Kruti Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Laurus Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9590.6 Revised from CARE A+ M.B. Parikh & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Mahakaleshwar Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1648.4 Revised from CARE BB Mascot Cement (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Mohandas V. Rajani LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Mohandas V. Rajani LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Assigned A4+ Mte Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89.2 Assigned Puliani And Puliani LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Saanvi Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B 102.5 Assigned Sanaka Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 494.2 Assigned Shiv Ganga Hybrid Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Shrikalyani Agritech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 11.67crs Shweta Breeding Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B 57 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.50crs) Supertech Ltd LT Instrument- - - Withdrawn NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs) Supertech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19000 Downgraded from CARE BB+ Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 385.3 Downgraded from CARE BB+ (SO) Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE D 7350 Downgraded from CARE BB+ ^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Supertech Limited (STL) rated CARE D. Supertech Township Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3400 Downgraded from CARE BB+ Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE AA- (SO) 1000 Assigned Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 8640 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Vision Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 318.1 Reaffirmed (increased from 23.24crs) Vraj And Vaj Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Revised from CARE BB- Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 7662.5 Revised from based) CARE AA Wockhardt Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 2500 Revised from (proposed) CARE AA York Transport Equipment (India) Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)