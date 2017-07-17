CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 17

Jul 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Zipper India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 50 Revised from CARE A4+ (SO) Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Revised from CARE A4+ Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 271.1 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 807.8 Assigned G.R.K. Theatres Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacSecured CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed Overdraft (enhanced from 6.23crs) Global Aqua ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Revised from CARE A4+ Hansco Iron & Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Hbl Power System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 744.80crs) Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 105 Revised from CARE A4+ (SO) (reduced from 11.50crs) Magma Fincorp Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits Magma Fincorp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd ST Bk Fac 1170 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A4 Manmohan Minerals And Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 90 Assigned Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 235 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Raghuvir Oil Mill ST Bk Fac CARE D 89.5 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Ranchhod Oil Mill Company ST Bk Fac CARE D 4 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 427.2 Revised from CARE A4 Suzuki Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 202.3 Revised from CARE A4 London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 128.8 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Sri Laxmi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Stone India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 193 Revised from CARE A4 Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Transocanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2601 Reaffirmed Vardhman Electro Mech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE D (FD) 179250 Revised from (Instrument) CARE BB- (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended - - Withdrawn Oriented Fund – Series 19 Capital Protection Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended - - Withdrawn Oriented Fund – Series 20 Capital Protection Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended - - Withdrawn Oriented Fund – Series 21 Capital Protection Oriented Fund CP issue - - Withdrawn Sabarmati Capital One Ltd Long-TL - - Withdrawn Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue - - Withdrawn (NCD – 1) – Senior NCD Shillong Expressway Ltd Senior NCD - - - - Withdrawn Withdrawn Proposed NCD Issue (NCD – 2) – Subordinate NCD Home First Finance Company India Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE A 6758 Revised from CARE A- Hbl Power System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3458.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 353.07CRS) Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1892.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 234.07crs) Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 1154 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE A+ 646 Reaffirmed Debt Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1391.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 201.39crs) Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl) Upper Tier II CARE AA 5000 # Bonds – Public Issue* *CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in the instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to other debt instruments. Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl) Upper Tier II CARE AA 1000 # Bonds – Pvt. Issue* *CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in the instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to other debt instruments. Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 74533.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7,687.68crs) Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 6943 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 1727 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 821 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Magma Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 11250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,117.0crs) Magma Housing Finance Ltd Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed (Series II)- Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Ltd Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed (Series III)- Tranche I Magma Housing Finance Ltd Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed (Series III)- Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Ltd Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed (Series III)- Tranche III Magma Housing Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed NCD issue (Series III)- Tranche IV Magma Housing Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1050 Reaffirmed NCD issue (Series IV) Ifmr Fimpact Medium Term OpportunitiesIFMR FImpact CARE AA- (AIF) - Assigned Fund Medium Term Opportunities Fund Adani Power Ltd. NCD issue ^ CARE AA- (SO) 7500 Reaffirmed ^backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and exclusive pledge of promoter’s unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ, rated CARE AA+; Stable), Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL, rated CARE A; Stable / CARE A1) in the ratio of 80: 10: 10, such that the value of these shares is 2 times the value of the outstanding NCDs. Adani Power Ltd. NCD issue ^ CARE AA- (SO) 4510 Reaffirmed ^ backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and exclusive pledge of promoters’ unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ; rated CARE AA+; Stable) and Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) in the ratio of 80: 20, such that the value of these shares is 2 times the value of the outstanding NCDs. Magma Fincorp Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 4050 Reaffirmed A1+ Capital First Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd (Rcl) LT debt Programme CARE AA+ 170000 # Reliance Capital Ltd (Rcl) Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 20000 # Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 125000 # (Enhanced from Rs.10,500crs) Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)NCDs CARE AA+ 10000 # Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 # Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl) LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 80000 # Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl) NCDs – Public IssueCARE AA+ 30000 # Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl) Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4000 # Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 66540 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 21460 Reaffirmed Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 29500 Reaffirmed A1+ Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund- Savings Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund -Treasury Advantage Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund – ST Plan Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 15 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 22 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 23 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 24 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 25 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 26 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 27 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 28 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15crs) Bellefonds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned G.R.K. Theatres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE B+ 37.7 Reaffirmed G.R.K. Theatres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Dealer CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Finance Scheme (enhanced from 10.00crs) S. K. Creations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Indroyal Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 235 Issuer Not Cooperating Mahendra Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned New Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.2 Assigned Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74317.1 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Rupee CARE BB- 64175.9 Reaffirmed TL Phase IV) Adwalpalkar Cons And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Fibcom India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 492.2 Assigned Kw Homes Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT CARE BB- 850 Assigned Instruments (NCDsNCDs) Vardhman Electro Mech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Hansco Iron & Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs-II CARE BB- 290.1 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd Optionally CARE BB- 100 Revised from Convertible CARE BB (SO) Debentures Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1750 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Adani Power Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50626.8 Reaffirmed A4 Maharashtra Urban Development Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) - Assigned Mission-Shirdi Municipal Council Renew Saur Shakti Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 5150 Assigned Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Assigned Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11274 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 912.25CRS) Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1713.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 156.04crs) Ostro Mahawind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 4050 Assigned Ostro Mahawind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 430 Assigned Transocanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1909.1 Assigned* * These facilities were previously rated ‘CARE A (SO)’ based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL, rated CARE A; Stable / CARE A1). However, this rating has now been withdrawn as the corporate guarantee of AEL for these facilities has fallen off. These facilities are now rated ‘CARE BBB (SO); Stable’ on the basis of credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL). Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 3726 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) (enhanced from 365.77crs) Apollo Zipper India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1157.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) (reduced from 162.19crs) Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1060 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) (reduced from 140.55crs) Manmohan Minerals And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Assigned /CARE A3 Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 1261.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 141.46 crs) * The long-term facility (term loan) of Rs.126.16 crore is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Zuari Global Limited. Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB+ (SO) 26073.8 Reaffirmed Debt) (enhanced from 2,515.15crs) Trn Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1850 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) /CARE A3+ (SO) Trn Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 2450 Reaffirmed (Fund/Non-Fund /CARE A3+ (SO) based) (reduced from 430crs) Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac – LT/STFB – CARE BBB+ 575 Assigned CC/EPC /CARE A3+ Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Facility – CARE BBB+ 115 Assigned LT/ST-Non /CARE A3+ FB-BG/LC/ CEL Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE C 2571.8 Revised from Based and Non Fund CARE B- based) Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs-I CARE D 1149.2 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term CARE D 3165.3 Revised from Debt) CARE B- Invention Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB- Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6195.6 Revised from CARE B Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 85 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 313 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Noor India Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE B+ Octopus Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 88.8 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Palaparthi Super Speciality Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE D 700 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B+ Pradeep Udyog LT Bk Facility CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B+ Punjab Biomass Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 178.5 Revised from CARE BB- Punjab Biomass Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE D 99.7 Revised from CARE BB- Raghuvir Oil Mill LT Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ranchhod Oil Mill Company LT Bk Fac CARE D 95 Revised from CARE B+ Shree Balaji Steel LT Bk Facility CARE D 48 Revised from CARE B- Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1057.5 Revised from CARE BB- Sri Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 91.4 Revised from CARE BB- Stone India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 344.8 Revised from CARE BB Suzuki Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1438.7 Revised from CARE C Tulsi Trading Co. LT Bk Fac CARE D 62.5 Revised from CARE B+ Wasan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 380 Revised from CARE B+ London Star Diamond Company (India) PvLT / ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 108 Revised from Ltd CARE BB / CARE A4 Reliance Capital Ltd (Rcl) Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA+10000 # Debentures Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (Rcfl)Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA+2000 # Debentures Reliance Home Finance Ltd (Rhfl) Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA+3000 # Malwa Solar Power Generation Ltd LT-Fund based Bk ProvCARE A+ 2300 Assigned Fac @ ** **The rating shall be “provisional” and will be confirmed once the company submits executed version of following documents to the satisfaction of CARE: -Transfer of assets Agreement between transferee and transferor i.e. IEDCL and designated SPV -Transfer of project debt as envisaged to SPV as per loan documentation Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Instruments- NCDProviCARE AA+ 2000 Assigned (SO) Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund 51870 Revised from based – TL) CARE D Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund 8150 Revised from based - ECBs) CARE B Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund 9810 Revised from based – CC) CARE B Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac 10100 Revised from (Non-fund based) CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)