CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 18

Jul 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aum Udyog ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1220.5 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Eram Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Faze Three Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Revised from CARE A4 Gogoal Hydro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 315 Reaffirmed Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11050 Reaffirmed enhanced from 820 CR Jaypee Institute Of Information ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Technology Society Mangal Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 132.5 Revised from CARE A4 reduced from 15.75 CR Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Ramniklal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Samhi Hotels (Ahmedabad) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Vision Vidyut Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Access Promoter LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.4 Revised from CARE BB- Arhd Trust Mar 2016 (Originator: ArohaSeries A PTCs -- Withdrawn Financial Services Pvt Ltd) Aum Udyog LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 467.4 Revised from CARE BB- Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco CARE AAA mfs Reaffirmed Liquid Fund Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco CARE AAA mfs Reaffirmed Treasury Advantage Fund Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 846.5 Revised from CARE BB Issuer Not Cooperating Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 13750 Assigned (LRD Loan) Dawn Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed Non CARE BBB+ (SO) 850 Assigned Convertible Bonds (NCBs) E-City Projects Lucknow Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned Eram Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 470 Reaffirmed Faze Three Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 695 Revised from CARE BB enhanced from 57.25 crore Gogoal Hydro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 148.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Hilton Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE B+ Imlrt Jan 2016 (Originator: Bharat Series A PTC CARE AAA (SO) Revised from Financial Inclusion Ltd) CARE AA (SO) Imlrt March 2016 A (Originator: BharatSeries A PTCs -- Withdrawn Financial Inclusion Ltd) Imlrt March 2016 B (Originator: BharatSeries A PTC CARE AAA (SO) Revised from Financial Inclusion Ltd) CARE AA (SO) Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT NCD CARE AAA 15000 Revised from CARE AA+ Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 25000 Revised from CARE AA+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT NCDs CARE AAA 413000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 68011.4 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 1988.6 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE AAA /A1+ 525000 Reaffirmed Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6231.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 420.63 CR Jaypee Institute Of Information LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 790 Reaffirmed Technology Society L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Lambda Content India P Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 5086 Assigned Maa Mani Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Mangal Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 240 Revised from CARE BB enhanced from 14.00 CR Mangal Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 247.5 Revised from CARE BB /A4 enhanced from 22.25 CR Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77404.4 Reaffirmed Metro Eco Green Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1190 Reaffirmed Ms Handloom Cottage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Nhpc Ltd Long –term Bonds CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed (U Series) Nhpc Ltd Long –term Bonds CARE AAA 570 Reaffirmed (O Series) reduced from 114 CR Nhpc Ltd Long –term Bonds CARE AAA 22500 Reaffirmed (V Series) Nhpc Ltd Long –term Bonds CARE AAA 14749.2 Reaffirmed (T Series) Nhpc Ltd Long –term Bonds CARE AAA 9520 Reaffirmed (S Series) reduced from 988.50 CR Nhpc Ltd Long –term Bonds CARE AAA 10550 Reaffirmed (Q Series) reduced from 1160.50 CR Nhpc Ltd LT TFBs CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 159.1 Reaffirmed Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 30 Reaffirmed Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A- 1288.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ reduced from 136.80 CR Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A- 72 Revised from CARE BBB+ Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Liquid CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Flexible CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Fund Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd Peerless ST Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Popular Group Mangalore LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Ramniklal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE D 170 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Raxa Security Services Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 50 Reaffirmed /A3* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) rated CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Raxa Security Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*2500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.100 crore; *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) rated CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Renew Saur Shakti Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 5150 Assigned Rising Sun Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 7 CR Samhi Hotels (Ahmedabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2492.8 Reaffirmed increased from 244.28 CR Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI ST Debt Fund CARE AAA mfs Reaffirmed Vision Vidyut Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.