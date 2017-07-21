CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

Jul 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Healthfore Technologies Ltd ST Bk Facility*** CARE A4 (SO) 71 Revised from CARE A2(SO) ***backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd Il&Fs Engineering And Construction Co.CP (CP) issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Final Rating Ltd Assigned @ credit enhancement in the form of an Unconditional and Irrevocable Line of Credit (LOC) as a liquidity back-up arrangement from the parent i.e. IL&FS Ltd. Ligare Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac^^ CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed ^^Standalone Orazone Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE D 295 Revised from Fund Based CARE Orient Craft Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6250 Reaffirmed Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd & Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac- Fund - Withdrawn Based LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Globeop Financial Services (India) PvtNCDs (Proposed Withdrawn Ltd issue) Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Facility* CARE C (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable put option with banker provided by RHC Holding Private Limited Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Facility** CARE C (SO) 1666.7 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) **backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Holding Private Limited Icici Prudential Asset Management Co. ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Liquid Plan Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd lDBI Dynamic Bond CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd lDBI Gilt Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd lDBI Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd lDBI ST Bond Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed India Flysafe Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3610.1 Assigned Lic Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AAA 250000 Assigned Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE C (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd (RHC) Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE C (SO) 350 Revised from CARE BBB+ #backed by put option with banker provided by RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE C (SO) 833.3 Revised from CARE BBB %backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac& CARE C (SO) 166.7 Revised from CARE BBB &backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Mantra Earth Llp (Erstwhile Mantra LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Earth) Mantra Island Homes Chimbli Llp LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Mantra Residency Llp LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Orazone Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 159.3 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4262.1 Reaffirmed with change in outlook from stable Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd NCDs Withdrawn Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed (Facility 1)* *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 440.6 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)# # based on credit enhancement in the form of ‘Put option’ of SIFL. Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.4 Assigned Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue* Withdrawn Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 136.6 Reaffirmed Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Syndicate Bank Basel III CARE AA-; 10000 Assigned Additional Tier-I Bonds Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Unnat Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 118.1 Assigned Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE D 6227.8 Revised from Based CARE B Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE D 957.3 Revised from CARE B West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT Withdrawn Distribution Co. 