16 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24
July 24, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 16 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24

10 Min Read

    Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Autostriping India Pvt Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Assigned
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd    CP Issue*          CARE A1+ (SO)  200     Assigned
* Instrument is backed by a credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable
Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II
Bonds (Basel III))
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.7     Assigned
Ntpc Ltd                              ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       50000   Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd                              CP                 CARE A1+       40000   Reaffirmed
Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        5       Assigned
Sab Industries Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       250     Reaffirmed
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              ST Bk Fac -        CARE A1        2000    Reaffirmed
                                      NonFund Based
Thillai Engineering Works             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        16      Assigned
Vetrivel Forgings                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjani Polytec Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE B         100     Assigned
Autostriping India Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        90      Assigned
Biaora To Dewas Highway Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      12945.9 Assigned
Ceejay Finance Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      150     Assigned
Dimple Realtors Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        1000    Reaffirmed
                                      (Proposed TL)
(enhanced from 60crs)
Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC*    CARE AA- (SO)  750     Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA- (SO)
*Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inox Wind Limited.
Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd NCDs ^             ProvCARE AA-   2000    Revised from
                                                         (SO)                   Prov CARE AA-
                                                                                (SO)
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be provided by Inox
Wind Limited and a structured payment mechanism    
Inox Wind Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-       2595.8  Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-
Kumbare Mathwad Associates            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        250     Assigned
Landcraft Developers Pvt. Ltd.        LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
                                      (Proposed)
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       98.3    Assigned
Ntpc Ltd                              LT Bk Fac          CARE AAA       670000  Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd                              Outstanding LT     CARE AAA       269173.3Reaffirmed
                                      bonds
(Reduced from 27,545.33crs)
Ntpc Ltd                              LT Bonds *         CARE AAA       100000  Reaffirmed
*includes current outstanding of Rs. 6,795 cr.    
Patco Polypack Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        86      Assigned
Psp Projects Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CARE A         80      Assigned
Psp Projects Ltd                      LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE A /CARE A1751.2   Assigned
Quippo Energy Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE A- (SO)   24.5    Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 2)*
*backed by letter of comfort from SIFL
Quippo Energy Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE A+ (SO)   160     Reaffirmed
                                      (Facility 1)#
#backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL)
Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      195     Assigned
Sab Industries Ltd                    LT Bk Fac (Line of -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Credit)
Sab Industries Ltd                    LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BB+       32.6    Reaffirmed
Sab Industries Ltd                    LT Bk Fac (CC)     CARE BB+       25      Reaffirmed
Sangam Press Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd               LT Bk Facility     CARE BBB-      300     Assigned
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              LT Bk Fac - TL     CARE A+        6250    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              LT Bk Fac - Fund   CARE A+        3000    Revised from
                                      Based                                     CARE A
Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd              NCD*               CARE AA-(SO)   2500    Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA(SO)
*backed by Letter of Comfort provided by Tata Steel Limited (Rated CARE AA; Stable)
The Mobile Store Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE D         706.6   Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
The Mobile Store Services Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE D         260     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
*As informed by management Rs. 13 crore was disbursed and availed by the company
Thillai Engineering Works             LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        42      Assigned
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE A         5000    Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCDs*              CARE A         450     Reaffirmed
*of which an amount of Rs. 38.56 crore has been raised
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCDs               CARE A         750     Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD^               CARE A         -       withdrawn
^ withdrawn as no amount has been raised against the same, as per CARE s withdrawal policy
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        LT - Tier-II Bonds CARE A         1500    Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD**              CARE A         1600    Reaffirmed
** of which an amount of Rs. 157.50 crore has been raised (3 NCDs of Rs. 80 Cr, Rs. 37.50 Cr,
Rs. 40 cr)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD                CARE A         1350    Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        NCD                CARE A         500     Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd        CP Issue&          CARE A         -       withdrawn
& withdrawn upon repayment and receipt of IPA Certificate regarding redemption
Vetrivel Forgings                     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        89.1    Assigned
VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac- TL      CARE BB+       340     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

