14 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26
#Company News
July 26, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 14 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26

10 Min Read

    Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Continental Carbon India Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A2(SO)*   3192.5  Reaffirmed
* The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and
Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been
providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL.
Danish Pvt Ltd                        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        375     Assigned
Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd    ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+(SO)   500$    #
$ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital
Limited (RCL)
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE D         2907.4  Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Sintex Industries Ltd                 ST Debt (STD)/ CP  CARE A1        1500    Revised from
                                      (CP) (Carved Out)                         CARE A1+
Sintex Industries Ltd                 STD / CP (Carved   CARE A1        2000    Revised from
                                      Out)                                      CARE A1+
Sintex-Bapl Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       2500    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A2+
Talin Modular Office Furniture SystemsST Bk Fac          CARE A4        20      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        112.5   Assigned
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd                 ST Bk Fac- Non     CARE A4        295     Revised from
                                      Fund Based                                CARE D
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Goodluck Advances And Finlease Ltd    Fixed Deposit      CARE B+(FD)    30      Assigned
                                      programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amun Solarfarms Ltd                   LT Bk Fac- TL      CARE BBB-      826.7   Assigned
Avighna Solarfarms Ltd                LT Bk Fac- TL      CARE BBB-      826.7   Assigned
Continental Carbon India Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB(SO)*  132.7   Reaffirmed
* The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and
Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been
providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL.
Danish Pvt Ltd                        LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB        115     Assigned
Durgapur Institute Of Advanced        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       500     Assigned
Technology And Management
Gujarat Road And Infrastructure Co. LtNCD(NCD) issue     CARE AAA(SO)   2800    #
Ikon Associates                       LT Bk Fac          CARE B         137     Assigned
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        30000   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A
Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd    LT Bk Fac          CARE A+(SO)    3000@   #
@ Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee
from Reliance Innoventures Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL).
Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd    LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      400     #
Reliance Big Entertainment Us         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+(SO)   USD 75  #
                                                                        million                 
                                                               
(Presently approx. Rs487.5 crore) ,% The rating continues to be provisional and is subject to
the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and
verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE.
Reliance Big Entertainment Us         Proposed LT Bk Fac%CARE AA+(SO)   USD 25  #
                                                                        million 
(Presently approx. Rs 162.5 crore), % The rating continues to be provisional and is subject to
the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and
verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE.
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-(SO)   1000*   #
* backed by letter of comfort from RCL.
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd        LT NCDs (NCD) - 1  CARE AA-(SO)   3000*   #
* backed by letter of comfort from RCL.
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+(SO)   1141.9@ #
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
(Guarantor or Benefactor)
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd        LT NCDs (NCD) – 2  CARE AA+(SO)    3750   #
% backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT
option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely
repayment of all outstanding amounts.
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE D         3165.6  Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Santosh Warehousing Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       230     Assigned
Sintex Industries Ltd                 NCDs (NCD)         -              -       Withdrawn
Sintex Industries Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A         37499.2 Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA+
Sintex Industries Ltd                 NCDs (NCD)         CARE A         5000    Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA+
Sintex Industries Ltd                 Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE A /CARE A17250    Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA+/
                                                                                CARE A1+
Sintex Prefab & Infra Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        5773.8  Revised from
                                                                                CARE A
Sintex Prefab & Infra Ltd             NCDs (NCD)         CARE A+        5850    Assigned
Sintex Prefab & Infra Ltd             Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE A+ /CARE  7000    Revised from
                                                         A1+                    CARE A/CARE A1
Sintex-Bapl Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CARE AA-       19617.2 Revised from
                                                                                CARE A
Sintex-Bapl Ltd                       NCDs (NCD)         CARE AA-       2000    Assigned
Sundew Properties Ltd                 Proposed LT TL     CARE A+        1500    Assigned
                                      Facility
Talin Modular Office Furniture SystemsLT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       70      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       223.6   Assigned
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd                 LT Bk Fac- Fund    CARE BB-       6227.8  Revised from
                                      Based                                     CARE D
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd                 LT Bk Fac- TL      CARE BB-       957.3   Revised from
                                                                                CARE D
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

