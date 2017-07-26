CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26

Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO)* 3192.5 Reaffirmed * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL. Danish Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 375 Assigned Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 500$ # $ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2907.4 Revised from CARE A4 Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt (STD)/ CP CARE A1 1500 Revised from (CP) (Carved Out) CARE A1+ Sintex Industries Ltd STD / CP (Carved CARE A1 2000 Revised from Out) CARE A1+ Sintex-Bapl Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Revised from CARE A2+ Talin Modular Office Furniture SystemsST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 112.5 Assigned Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A4 295 Revised from Fund Based CARE D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goodluck Advances And Finlease Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE B+(FD) 30 Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amun Solarfarms Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 826.7 Assigned Avighna Solarfarms Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 826.7 Assigned Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 132.7 Reaffirmed * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Unconditional and Irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan). CSRC have been providing managerial and financial support by way of equity infusion to CCIL. Danish Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Assigned Durgapur Institute Of Advanced LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Technology And Management Gujarat Road And Infrastructure Co. LtNCD(NCD) issue CARE AAA(SO) 2800 # Ikon Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B 137 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 30000 Revised from CARE A Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 3000@ # @ Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Innoventures Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL). Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 # Reliance Big Entertainment Us LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) USD 75 # million (Presently approx. Rs487.5 crore) ,% The rating continues to be provisional and is subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Reliance Big Entertainment Us Proposed LT Bk Fac%CARE AA+(SO) USD 25 # million (Presently approx. Rs 162.5 crore), % The rating continues to be provisional and is subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1000* # * backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 1 CARE AA-(SO) 3000* # * backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 1141.9@ # @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited (Guarantor or Benefactor) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) – 2 CARE AA+(SO) 3750 # % backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amounts. Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3165.6 Revised from CARE B+ Santosh Warehousing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 230 Assigned Sintex Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) - - Withdrawn Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 37499.2 Revised from CARE AA+ Sintex Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE A 5000 Revised from CARE AA+ Sintex Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A17250 Revised from CARE AA+/ CARE A1+ Sintex Prefab & Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5773.8 Revised from CARE A Sintex Prefab & Infra Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE A+ 5850 Assigned Sintex Prefab & Infra Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 7000 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Sintex-Bapl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 19617.2 Revised from CARE A Sintex-Bapl Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Sundew Properties Ltd Proposed LT TL CARE A+ 1500 Assigned Facility Talin Modular Office Furniture SystemsLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 223.6 Assigned Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BB- 6227.8 Revised from Based CARE D Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB- 957.3 Revised from CARE D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)