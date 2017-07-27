FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27
July 27, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 13 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27

9 Min Read

    Jul 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akal Pipe Industries                  ST Bk Fac          CARE D         3.2     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Bardhaman Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2       Assigned
Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       8900    Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akal Pipe Industries                  LT Bk Fac          CARE D         45.6    Revised from
                                                                                CARE B-

Bardhaman Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        95      Assigned
Cccl Infrastructure Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       550     Reaffirmed
Dharamraj Jewels                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        92.5    Assigned
Goyal Salt Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Gp Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd               Proposed           Provisional    3000    Assigned
                                      Debentures-NCD @   CARE AA-
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable sponsor support undertaking from Genting Energy
Limited and Letter of Comfort from Genting Berhad. 
Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      4555.7  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund III Plan B, E, G and H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund VI Plan A-H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund VII Plan A-H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund VIII Plan A-J
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund IX Plan A-J
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund X Plan A-H
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund XI Plan A-I
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund XII Plan A-C
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund IV Plan A, C, D, F and G
Icici Prudential Capital Protection   ICICI Prudential   CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund Iii-Xii                 Capital Protection
                                      Oriented Fund V Plan A and C
Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd       NCDs               CARE AAA       25000   Reaffirmed
Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd       Proposed           CARE AAA       15000   Assigned
                                      NonConvertible
                                      Debentures
K & J Projects Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        125.5   Assigned
Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd  LIC MF Saving Plus CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Fund
Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd  LIC MF G-Sec LT    CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Exchange Traded
                                      Fund
Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd  LIC MF Income Plus CARE AAAmfs    -       Reaffirmed
                                      Fund
Modi Salts Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Raheja Developers Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        11716.4 Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Raheja Icon Entertainment Pvt Ltd     NCD issue ^        CARE BB        680     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee from Raheja Developers Limited (RDL)
Rameshwar Cottex                      LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        92      Assigned
Shiv Narain Periwal And Sons Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          CARE B         110     Assigned
Supertech Ltd                         LT Bk Fac – I      CARE C         3502.1  Revised from
                                      (TL-I)                                    CARE D
Supertech Ltd                         LT Bk Fac – II     CARE D         15497.9 Reaffirmed
                                      (TL-II)
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac – I      CARE C         1388.6  Revised from
                                      (TL-I)                                    CARE D
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac – II     CARE D         5961.4  Reaffirmed
                                      (TL-II)
Supertech Township Project Ltd        LT Bk Fac – I      CARE C         788     Revised from
                                      (TL-I)                                    CARE D
Supertech Township Project Ltd        LT Bk Fac – II     CARE D         2612    Reaffirmed
                                      (TL-II)
Suresh Techno Electro India Llp       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       21.3    Assigned
Suresh Techno Electro India Llp       LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE BB- / A4  120     Assigned
Takshila Educational Society          LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

