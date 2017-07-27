CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27

Jul 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Pipe Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 3.2 Revised from CARE A4 Bardhaman Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 8900 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Pipe Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 45.6 Revised from CARE B- Bardhaman Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Cccl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 550 Reaffirmed Dharamraj Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.5 Assigned Goyal Salt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gp Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd Proposed Provisional 3000 Assigned Debentures-NCD @ CARE AA- @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable sponsor support undertaking from Genting Energy Limited and Letter of Comfort from Genting Berhad. Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4555.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund III Plan B, E, G and H Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund VI Plan A-H Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund VII Plan A-H Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund VIII Plan A-J Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund IX Plan A-J Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund X Plan A-H Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund XI Plan A-I Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund XII Plan A-C Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund IV Plan A, C, D, F and G Icici Prudential Capital Protection ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iii-Xii Capital Protection Oriented Fund V Plan A and C Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 15000 Assigned NonConvertible Debentures K & J Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125.5 Assigned Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd LIC MF Saving Plus CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd LIC MF G-Sec LT CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Exchange Traded Fund Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd LIC MF Income Plus CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Modi Salts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Raheja Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11716.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Raheja Icon Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD issue ^ CARE BB 680 Revised from CARE BBB- ^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Raheja Developers Limited (RDL) Rameshwar Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92 Assigned Shiv Narain Periwal And Sons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Supertech Ltd LT Bk Fac – I CARE C 3502.1 Revised from (TL-I) CARE D Supertech Ltd LT Bk Fac – II CARE D 15497.9 Reaffirmed (TL-II) Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – I CARE C 1388.6 Revised from (TL-I) CARE D Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – II CARE D 5961.4 Reaffirmed (TL-II) Supertech Township Project Ltd LT Bk Fac – I CARE C 788 Revised from (TL-I) CARE D Supertech Township Project Ltd LT Bk Fac – II CARE D 2612 Reaffirmed (TL-II) Suresh Techno Electro India Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.3 Assigned Suresh Techno Electro India Llp LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 120 Assigned Takshila Educational Society LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.