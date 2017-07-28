FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 28
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 28, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 13 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 28

8 Min Read

    Jul 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       27.5    Assigned
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        48.7    Assigned
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd            Working Capital    CARE A1        1605    Assigned
                                      Fac- ST-LC/BG

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.                ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       750     #
Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE D         5       Reaffirmed
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusST Bk Fac          CARE A4        80      Reaffirmed
Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        75      Reaffirmed
Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) -              -       Withdrawn
Ortel Communication Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE D         200     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3
Issuer not cooperating



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Ananthapur Msw Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional    502.9   Assigned
                                                         CARE BBB+      
Bassaiya Steel Corporation            LT Bk Fac          CARE B         57.5    -
Issuer not cooperating
Can Fin Homes Ltd                     Secured Redeemable CARE AAA       25000*  Reaffirmed
                                      NonConvertible
                                      Debenture
*Rs.2140 crore is outstanding as on July 24, 2017. An amount of Rs. 100 crore raised and
redeemed.
Can Fin Homes Ltd                     Secured Redeemable CARE AAA       25000#  Reaffirmed
                                      NonConvertible
                                      Debenture
# Rs. 2062 crore outstanding as on July 24, 2017.
Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       110     Assigned
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE B -       80      Assigned
Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd         LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE B -/A4    16.3    Assigned
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd            Bk Fac-LT -CC      CARE A         510     Assigned
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd            Bk Fac-TL-LT       CARE A         921.1   Assigned
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.                LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        550     #
Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE D         4589.6  Reaffirmed
Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd           LT/ST Bk Fac       -              -       Withdrawn
                                      (Fund/Non-FB)
Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac (FB)     -              -       Withdrawn
Kadapa Msw Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional    502.9   Assigned
                                                         CARE BBB+      
Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd.              Proposed NCD issue Provisional    5500    Assigned
                                                         CARE AA        
Ortel Communication Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE C         79.8    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Issuer not cooperating
Ortel Communication Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE D         320     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Issuer not cooperating
Ozone Gsp Infratech                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       150     Assigned
SE Transstadia Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac – TL     CARE C         3394.2  Revised from
                                                                                CARE D
SE Transstadia Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac – Non    CARE C         200     Revised from
                                      Fund Based                                CARE D
Shah Developers                       LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        80      Assigned
SPGV Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd        Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE D/CARE D  248     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB /
                                                                                CARE A4+
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusLT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       874.3   Reaffirmed
Suzlon Global Services Ltd            CP                 -              -       Withdrawn
Tadepalligudem Msw Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional    502.9   Assigned
                                                         CARE BBB+      
Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      40      Reaffirmed
Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd          Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE BBB- /A3  195     Reaffirmed
Veria Lifestyle Inc                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      3000    Assigned
Vichita Estate And Warehousing Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE B+        59      Assigned
Vizianagram Msw Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional    502.9   Assigned
                                                         CARE BBB+      
VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac- TL      CARE BB+       510     Reaffirmed

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.