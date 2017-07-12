CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 12

Jul 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP* CARE A1+ (SO) 2250 Reaffirmed *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A); Stable, in favour of AHFL‟s lenders. Berk Auto Ltd Liability Partnership ST Bk Fac CARE A4 305 Assigned Capital First Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd CP CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Classical Paradise Hotels And Resort LST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Assigned Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. ST Bk Fac (WCDL) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7750 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. CP * CARE A1+ 1900 Reaffirmed * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Gr Power Switchgear Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10crs) Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.3 Revised from CARE D Hdb Financial Services Ltd ST debt CARE A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4,000crs) Indona Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Jay Shiv Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO)* 5 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat & Power Private Limited (NIPPL) Mahaprabhu Ram Mulkh Hi-Tech EducationST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Assigned Society Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 43 % Pennar Enviro Ltd ST Bk Fac- LOC @ CARE A1 (SO) 40 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Enviro Ltd ST Bk Fac- Forward CARE A1 (SO) 5 Assigned Contract @ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A;Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Enviro Ltd ST Bk Fac - LOC # ProvCARE A1 30 Assigned (SO) #proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited Radiant Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Limits) Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Narshingha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 630 Revised from CARE A1 Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Revised from issue# CARE A1 (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) #carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Teesta Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 2.85crs) Issuer Not Cooperating Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorCP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd) Utkal Alumina International Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned (Standalone) Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 377.5 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 13.80crs) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Fixed deposit CARE B+(FD) 140.1 Revised from CARE BB - (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Raja Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE D 71.3 Revised from CARE BB- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated debt* CARE AA(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A); Stable, in favour of AHFL‟s lenders. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+(SO) 20013.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1227.87crs)*The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A); Stable, in favour of AHFL‟s lenders. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd NCDs* CARE AA+(SO) 12000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 800crs) *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA‟ (Triple A); Stable, in favour of AHFL‟s lenders. Anand Coal Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Appu Hotels Ltd NCD issue CARE D 421.5 Revised from CARE B+ Berk Auto Ltd Liability Partnership LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.3 Assigned Bhavanam Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 9.57 crore) Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 4 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 5 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 6 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 7 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund – Series 8 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Capital First Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 8610.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 461.01crs) Capital First Home Finance Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 82450 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 52000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Classical Paradise Hotels And Resort LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Assigned Ltd Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 11200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 120crs) Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from 230crs) Clix Finance India Unltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Clix Finance India Unltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 50crs) Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. LT NCDs - - Withdrawn Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. LT NCDs - - Withdrawn Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 4202 Revised from CARE A+ Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE AA- 7500 Revised from CARE A+ Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. LT NCDs CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Gr Power Switchgear Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 280 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 22crs) Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.6 Revised from CARE BB Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB- /CARE 37 Revised from A4 CARE BB/CARE D Hdb Financial Services Ltd NCDs* - 36562 Withdrawn *rating assigned to the non-convertible debentures worth Rs.3656.20 crore is withdrawn with immediate effect, as thecompany has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the issue. Hdb Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 163438 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA 75000 Assigned Hdb Financial Services Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Debt Idbi Mutual Fund IDBI Ultra ST Fund CARE AA- mfs - Reaffirmed Removed from credit watch India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 20000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 27000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd PS CARE AA (RPS) 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Indona Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 24.6 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 3.24crs) Indona Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 45 Revised from A4 CARE B/CARE A4 Indostar Capital Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA- 37500 Reaffirmed Ipsaa Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.3 Assigned Jay Shiv Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.2 Revised from CARE B+ Jay Shiv Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 135 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed ( reduced from Rs.6.64crs) Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 491.8 Revised from CARE BB- Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 11 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk Fac- - Withdrawn Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO)* 106 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.31 crore) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat & Power Private Limited (NIPPL) M L Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 245 Assigned Mahaprabhu Ram Mulkh Hi-Tech EducationLT Bk Fac CARE D 25.5 Assigned Society Maheshwar Multitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.8 Reaffirmed Mahika Infra Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1850 - Mahika Infra Llp LT Bk Fac ProvCARE BB 400 Reaffirmed (SO) Matix Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 43050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3,263.00crs) Matrix Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ ProvCARE BBB- 277.5 Assigned @the rating assigned is provisional and will be confirmed once the company meets the following condition and submits copies of relevant executed documents, to the satisfaction of CARE: Orient Paper & Industries Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2482.9 % Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 3195 % Pennar Enviro Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC @ CARE A (SO) 60 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A;Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Enviro Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A (SO) 145 Assigned @ /CARE A1 (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A;Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Enviro Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC # ProviCARE A 40 Assigned (SO) #proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited Pennar Enviro Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac- BG ProviCARE A 80 Assigned # (SO) /CARE A1 (SO) #proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited Radiant Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan facility of Radiant Textile Limited, with immediate effect since there is no amount outstanding under the facility Radiant Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE BB- 400 Reaffirmed Limits) Raja Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 62.5 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Rayat Educational & Research Trust LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE C 200 Assigned Based) Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NonConvertible CARE BB- 1400 - debenture Renew Saur Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4899.2 Assigned Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Narshingha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.5 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7245.4 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from Rs.611.90 crore) Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CARE A+ 500 Revised from NonConvertible CARE A+ Debenture issue Sify Technologies Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1120 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1 Smt Mohini Devi Lekhraj Odhrani LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.7 Assigned Charitable Trust Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusProposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Teesta Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 38.50crs) Issuer Not Cooperating Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorSubordinated Debt - - Withdrawn^ Finance Ltd) ^The rating has been withdrawn as these instruments have been transferred to Tata Motors Finance Limited (erstwhile Sheba Properties Ltd) as per the scheme Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorPerpetual Debt - - Withdrawn^ Finance Ltd) ^The rating has been withdrawn as these instruments have been transferred to Tata Motors Finance Limited (erstwhile Sheba Properties Ltd) as per the scheme Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorNCDs - - Withdrawn^ Finance Ltd) ^The rating has been withdrawn as these instruments have been transferred to Tata Motors Finance Limited (erstwhile Sheba Properties Ltd) as per the scheme Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorNCDs CARE AA+ 12500 Assigned Finance Ltd) Tmf Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Tata MotorLT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Finance Ltd) /CARE A1+ Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 1.0crs) Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds- - Withdrawn Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds@ @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds - - Withdrawn (Basel II)@ @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Yes Bank Ltd Additional Tier I CARE AA 36000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel III)# #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 12961 Reaffirmed Bonds@ (reduced fromRs. 2,402.6crs) @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 2360 Reaffirmed (Basel II)@ (reduced fromRs. 526 crore) @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to Yes Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with conventional subordinated debt instruments. Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 25306 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3,534.90 crore Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 49000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.