CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 14

Jul 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd STD CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under CP and cash credit shall be within the fund based limit Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Essix Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Limits) Haldia Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Haldia Energy Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *HEL maintains that the aggregate outstanding under CP and cash credit shall be within the sanctioned fund based limit Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Revised from CARE A1 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 500 Revised from out) CARE A1 Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 4425 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Increased from 5.50 CR Manjunath Kr ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Mortex (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28 Assigned Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Assigned Narola Gems Non-fund Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP CARE A2 1000 Reaffirmed Sega Granito Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.1 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Tag Offshore Ltd. ST Bk Fac- Non-FB CARE A4 560 Revised from CARE A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vijaya Bank CDs CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 230 Assigned Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5921.1 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD – Series I CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD – Series II CARE A- 290.5 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD – Series III CARE A- 330 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD – Series IV CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD – Series V CARE A- 260 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD – Series VII CARE A- 350 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD – Series VI CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.1 Revised from CARE B Reduced from 15 CR Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd NCD CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5500 crore Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 17801.2 Reaffirmed reduced from 1,882.62 CR City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II -- Withdrawn Bonds Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Perpetual Debt CARE AA 13000 Reaffirmed enhanced from 800 cr Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 31840.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from 3,803.39 CR Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) -- Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan facility of Essix Biosciences Limited, with immediate effect since there is no amount outstanding under the facility Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE B 150 Revised from Limits) CARE C Gazebo Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Green Infra Wind Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac – LOC CARE A+ (SO)* 2500 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form sponsor undertaking from Sembcorp Green Infra Limited (SGIL) to make the payment to the lender on respective dates Green Infra Wind Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac – Line CARE A+ (SO)* 1500 Assigned of Credit *based on credit enhancement in the form sponsor undertaking from Sembcorp Green Infra Limited (SGIL) to make the payment to the lender on respective dates Green Infra Wind Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2900 Assigned Haldia Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 38550 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3,583 CR Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5729.7 Revised from CARE A reduced from Rs.586.92 crore Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd NCD CARE A 1500* Revised from CARE A *reduced from Rs.250.0 crore due to repayment of NCD of Rs.100.0 crore Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1+ 650 Revised from CARE A/ A1 reduced from Rs.66.0 crore Ifci Factors Ltd LT Instruments CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1625 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Ihhr Hospitality Andhra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB (SO) 670 Assigned Ihhr Hospitality Andhra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Bk CARE BBB (SO) 30 Assigned Overdraft Isiri Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 160 Assigned Jayaram Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE D 205.2 Reaffirmed reduced from 23.67 CR Jayaram Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.8 Reaffirmed Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 126 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed to be enhanced from Rs. 450 crore L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Compulsorily CARE AA+ 23110 Reaffirmed Redeemable Non Convertible Cumulative PS to be reduced from Rs.3000 crore Lodha Developers Thane Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs@ CARE BBB- (SO) 5000 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Lodha Developers Private Limited Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Reaffirmed Mandakini Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Manjunath Kr LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from CARE BB Issuer Not Cooperating Mortex (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 65 Assigned Mortex (India) Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 35 Assigned Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.8 Assigned N.M Rubbers LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 7 CR Nand Estate Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 385 Assigned Narola Gems Fund based Bk Fac CARE BBB- 517.5 Reaffirmed Pranaav Marathe Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 322 Revised from CARE B+ Primaflex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83 Assigned Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 923.9 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD - Subordinated CARE BBB 210 Reaffirmed Debentures Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Preference Share CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Capital Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 22000 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 515 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 262.8* Reaffirmed * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 65.70 for Instrument of USD 4 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 464.4** Reaffirmed ** Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 66.34 for Instrument of USD 7 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 700^ Reaffirmed ^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 70 for Instrument of USD 10 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 340^^ Reaffirmed ^^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 68 for Instrument of USD 5 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed % NCDs of Rs. 25 crore and Rs. 10 crore proposed. Reduced upon redemption of NCD of Rs. 15 crore. Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Savas Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 30 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL, rated CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2) Savas Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 45 Assigned /A2 (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL, rated CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2) Sbs Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sbs Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1160 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Sega Granito Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 570 Reaffirmed enhanced from 15.00 CR Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5377.4 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 155 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 386.4 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A 375 Revised from Instrument (Series CARE A I) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A+ 7048 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE A+ II NCDs Srei Equipment Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 131474.8Revised from CARE AA- reduced from 13,193.63 CR Srei Equipment Finance Ltd NCDs (Series VII, CARE AA- 4297 Revised from XI & XII) CARE AA- reduced from 449.70 CR Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA- 3 Revised from (Series XII) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd NCDs Series XIII CARE AA- /A1+ 100 Revised from CARE AA- Sri Vasave Kanyaka Parameshwari Rice LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Swarna Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 250 Assigned Based) Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 173.9 Assigned Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 280 Assigned Tab Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned enhanced from 15 CR Tag Offshore Ltd. LT Bk Fac- FB CARE C 300 Revised from CARE BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Tag Offshore Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE D 9290 Revised from CARE BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Talettutayi Solar Projects Four Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3080 Assigned Taril Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 5 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL, rated CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2) Taril Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 30 Assigned /A2 (SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL, rated CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2) Topdom Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Revised from CARE BB Ui Fabricators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Vijaya Bank Upper Tier-II -- Withdrawn Bonds(Series I) Vijaya Bank Upper Tier-II CARE AA 3000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA Vijaya Bank Basel III CARE AA- 17500 Revised from Additional Tier-I CARE AA- Bonds Vijaya Bank Lower Tier-II CARE AA+ 4000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA+ Vijaya Bank Basel III Tier-II CARE AA+ 17500 Revised from Bonds CARE AA+ Zaveri And Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 350 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 30.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.