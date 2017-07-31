CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31

Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal General Engineering Works Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Ltd Fairchem Speciality Ltd (Previously ST Bk Fac CARE A1 25 Reaffirmed Known As Adi Finechem Ltd) (enhanced from Rs.1.50 Crore) Hijaz Leathers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Assigned Imc (Hk) Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 3120 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IMC Limited. ^ Rupee equivalent of USD 48 million @ 1USD=Rs.65.00. Iris Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Jbf Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 16000 Revised from CARE A4 K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Raiganj Jeevan Rekha Diagnostic Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd ST- CP CARE A1+ 140000@ Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rupees Nine Thousand crore),@Rs. 9,000 crore has been placed as on July 21,2017 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal General Engineering Works Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Ltd Charms India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Fairchem Speciality Ltd (Previously LT Bk Fac CARE A- 767 Reaffirmed Known As Adi Finechem Ltd) (reduced from Rs.77.33 crore) Ganraj Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20.00 CR) Heliocore Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 146 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rays Power Infra Private Limited. Insolexo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 146 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rays Power Infra Private Limited. Iris Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 122.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.14.25 crore) Jbf Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4268.3 Revised from CARE BB+ K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. NCD CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. NCD CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Mahagun India Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Psp Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 80 Reaffirmed Psp Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A11720 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75.12 CR) Raiganj Jeevan Rekha Diagnostic Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Ltd Rajarambapu Patil Sah. Dudh Sangh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed CARE AAA /CARE 10000 Reaffirmed NonConvertible A1+ Debentures/CP Sarvesh Builders (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BB 1300 Assigned Saurabh Prerna Kalyan Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.6 Assigned Shree Siddhivinayak Real Homes Pvt LtdProposed NCD CARE BB 3600 Assigned Shree Vardhman Infraheights Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE BB 1400 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Sjp Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.6 Assigned Solantra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 146 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rays Power Infra Private Limited. Stt Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 16000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 806 crore) Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 2980.7 Reaffirmed Vinayak Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)