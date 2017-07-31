FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 31, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 9 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31

8 Min Read

    Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal General Engineering Works Pvt ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        60      Assigned
Ltd
Fairchem Speciality Ltd (Previously   ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        25      Reaffirmed
Known As Adi Finechem Ltd)

(enhanced from Rs.1.50 Crore)
Hijaz Leathers Pvt Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        145     Assigned
Imc (Hk) Ltd                          ST Bk Fac*         CARE A1+(SO)   3120    Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IMC Limited. 
^ Rupee equivalent of USD 48 million @ 1USD=Rs.65.00.
Iris Products Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        25      Reaffirmed
Jbf Industries Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CARE D         16000   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        20      Assigned
Raiganj Jeevan Rekha Diagnostic Pvt   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        4       Assigned
Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd               ST- CP             CARE A1+       140000@ Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rupees Nine Thousand crore),@Rs. 9,000 crore has been placed as on July 21,2017


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal General Engineering Works Pvt LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        15      Assigned
Ltd
Charms India Pvt. Ltd.                LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Fairchem Speciality Ltd (Previously   LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        767     Reaffirmed
Known As Adi Finechem Ltd)
(reduced from Rs.77.33 crore)
Ganraj Ispat Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       300     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.20.00 CR)
Heliocore Pvt Ltd                     LT Bk Fac@         CARE BBB(SO)   146     Assigned
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rays Power Infra
Private Limited.
Insolexo Pvt Ltd                      LT Bk Fac@         CARE BBB(SO)   146     Assigned
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rays Power Infra
Private Limited.
Iris Products Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       122.5   Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.14.25 crore)
Jbf Industries Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE D         4268.3  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        40      Assigned
Kogta Financial (India) Ltd.          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      1100    Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial (India) Ltd.          NCD                CARE BBB-      150     Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial (India) Ltd.          NCD                CARE BBB-      400     Reaffirmed
Mahagun India Pvt Ltd                 NCD                -              -       Withdrawn
Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd              NCD                CARE BBB       1000    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Psp Projects Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CARE A         80      Reaffirmed
Psp Projects Ltd                      LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A /CARE A11720    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 75.12 CR)
Raiganj Jeevan Rekha Diagnostic Pvt   LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        70      Assigned
Ltd
Rajarambapu Patil Sah. Dudh Sangh Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        250     Assigned
Reliance Industries Ltd               Proposed           CARE AAA /CARE 10000   Reaffirmed
                                      NonConvertible     A1+
                                      Debentures/CP
Sarvesh Builders (India) Pvt Ltd      Proposed NCD       CARE BB        1300    Assigned
Saurabh Prerna Kalyan Samiti          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        50.6    Assigned
Shree Siddhivinayak Real Homes Pvt LtdProposed NCD       CARE BB        3600    Assigned
Shree Vardhman Infraheights Pvt. Ltd. NCD                CARE BB        1400    Reaffirmed
Shri Mahavir Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       70      Assigned
Sjp Constructions Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        86.6    Assigned
Solantra Pvt Ltd                      LT Bk Fac@         CARE BBB(SO)   146     Assigned
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rays Power Infra
Private Limited.
Stt Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE AA        16000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 806 crore)
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd   LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd   LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd   LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd   LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd   LT NCD             CARE AA        500     Reaffirmed
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd   LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd   LT NCD             CARE AA        2980.7  Reaffirmed
Vinayak Marine Services Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       93.8    Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.