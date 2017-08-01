FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 1, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 4 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1

5 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Tmt Industries Pvt Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        8       Assigned
Capri Global Capital Ltd              CP                 CARE A1+       3500    Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.200 crore)
Escorts Heart Institute & Research    ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       250     #
Centre Ltd                                                                      
Nirmal Handloom House Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        10      Assigned
Prg International Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        145     Assigned
Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal       ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        150     Assigned
Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE D         96.8    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Tmt Industries Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       142     Assigned
Capri Global Capital Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        20000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.1000 crore)
Capri Global Capital Ltd              NCDs               CARE A+        3000    Reaffirmed
Deviprasad Shetty                     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        150     Assigned
Escorts Heart Institute & Research    LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        280     #
Centre Ltd                                                                      
Jhv Steels Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       110     Assigned
Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd.           LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        61      Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 5.90crs)
Nirmal Handloom House Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       130     Assigned
Prg International Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       204.5   Assigned
Prominent Metal Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        150     Reaffirmed
R. R. And Company Pvt. Ltd.           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       55.8    Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal       LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        9797.1  Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.