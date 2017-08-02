CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk FacTL @ CARE A3 250 Placed on credit watch with developing implications @ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the borrowings under the facility will not exceed Rs. 75 crore. Autoline Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3 50 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Arvind Fashions Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Assigned *proposed to be backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee to be extended by Arvind Limited (Arvind, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+). Arvind Fashions Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Assigned *proposed to be backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee to be extended by Arvind Limited (Arvind, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+). Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5 Assigned Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Dakshineswar Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Gayatri Rice Mill Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Hsil Ltd CPs* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits of the company Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Final Rating Assigned * Instrument is backed by a credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II Bonds (Basel III)) Paramount Automotives Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sparten Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Vanita Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174.5 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk FacFB @ CARE BBB- 800 Placed on credit watch with developing implications @ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the borrowings under the facility will not exceed Rs. 75 crore. Arvind Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA 1000 Assigned Issue Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 70 Assigned Autoline Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1217.6 Revised from CARE B- Capri Global Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)* 3000 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from Capri Global Capital Ltd. (CGCL), rated CARE A+/Stable and CARE A1+ Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE AA- 1354 Revised from CARE A+ Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Bk FacWorking CARE AA- 3191.9 Re- capital classification from CARE A1+ Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Fac Withdrawn Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Dakshineswar Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.8 Assigned Electromech Maritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL-I CARE D 233.4 Revised from CARE BB Electromech Maritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL-II CARE D 112.5 Reaffirmed G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 410 Reaffirmed Girija Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Khushbu Auto Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 750 Assigned Novelty Gold LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed Paramount Automotives Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Reaffirmed Pluto Real Estate Developers Llp LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Sandhu Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 48 Revised from CARE B Schangalaya Motors Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BB+ 498.8 Assigned Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – BG CARE BB+ 1.3 Assigned Sparten Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 320 Sparten Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 120 Fac A4 Swan Solutions And Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned Swan Solutions And Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A487.5 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned I Tata Motors Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed II Tata Motors Ltd NCD issue III CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Vasavi Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL-I CARE D 260 Revised from CARE BB Vasavi Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL-II CARE D 140.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.