7 days ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 3
#Company News
August 3, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 7 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 3

8 Min Read

   Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.Thajudeen                           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        40      Assigned
Bscc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        60      Assigned
Moogambigai Metal Refineries          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Torneto Foods International Pvt Ltd   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4                Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.Thajudeen                           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        58      Assigned
Agh Altech Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE B-        100     Issuer Not
                                                                                Cooperating
                                                                                Based on best
                                                                                available
                                                                                information
Bscc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B-        15      Assigned
Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac (LRD     CARE BBB+ (SO) 13750   Final Rating
                                      Loan)
Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac (LRD                            Withdrawn
                                      Loan)
Datta Krupa Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      250     Assigned
Dawn Retail Pvt Ltd                   Non-Convertible    CARE BBB+ (SO)         Final Rating
                                      Bonds
Dentcare Dental Lab                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        105     Assigned
Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        164.5   Assigned
India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      250     Assigned
Infissi Fenestration Llp              LT Bk Fac          CARE B         98.5    Assigned
Jasbir Singh & Company                LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        80      Issuer Not
                                                                                Cooperating
Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd - Patratu Dam To Ramgarh Road
Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd - Ranchi Patratu Dam
Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd - Ranchi Ring Road
Karan Intermediates Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        72.6    Assigned
Madura Micro Finance Ltd              NCD issue          CARE BBB+      400     Assigned
                                      (Proposed)
Moogambigai Metal Refineries          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        23.9    Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd      LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB/CARE  3550    Issuer Not
                                                         A3                     Cooperating
Oriental Bank Of Commerce             Basel III          CARE A         1000    Revised from
                                      Compliant                                 CARE A+
                                      Additional Tier I Bonds
Oriental Bank Of Commerce             Upper Tier II BondsCARE A+        7000    Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-
Oriental Bank Of Commerce             Perpetual Tier I   CARE A+        6000    Revised from
                                      Bonds                                     CARE AA-
Oriental Bank Of Commerce             Basel III          CARE AA-       30000   Revised from
                                      Compliant Tier II                         CARE AA
                                      Bonds
Oriental Bank Of Commerce             Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA-       10250   Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA
Oriental Bank Of Commerce             Lower Tier II Bond                        Withdrawn*
*the rating stands withdrawn as the said instrument has been redeemed
Raipar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       863.5   Assigned
Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd          NCDs               CARE A+        3210    Assigned
Renew Wind Energy Delhi Pvt Ltd       NCDs               Provisional    1400    Assigned
                                                         CARE A+ (SO)
Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       43.1    Reaffirmed
Shreenathji Cotton Industries         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       150     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Subico Food Products                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        74.7    Assigned
Subico Food Products                  LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE B+/CARE A425      Assigned
Sujitha Poultry Farm                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        50      Assigned
Torneto Foods International Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE B+                Reaffirmed
Torneto Foods International Pvt Ltd   LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE B+/CARE A4        Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

