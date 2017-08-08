CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Empire Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250 Assigned Gravita India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 770 Reaffirmed Gravita Metal Inc ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+ 7.2 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gravita India Ltd. to the above mentioned bank facilities Pacharia Exports Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed *Based on the undertaking from the company that the lower of drawing power of sanctioned fund based working capital bank limits or sanctioned fund based working capital bank limits, to remain unutilised to the extent of outstanding commercial paper. Red Exim Bk Fac-FB - CARE A3 75 Assigned ST-EPC/PSC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Empire Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 129.7 Assigned Gravita India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 381.2 Reaffirmed Gravita India Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 1365 Reaffirmed Gravita Metal Inc LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- 90 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gravita India Ltd. to the above mentioned bank facilities Ishwar Resort Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 278.2 Assigned L. N. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FBL) CARE AA /CARE 3250 Reaffirmed A1+ Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 2500 Reaffirmed (non-FBL) A1+ Red Exim LT/ST Bk CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Fac-Working /CARE A3 capital (Proposed) Sunrise Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Three Brother Flour And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed* * In the absence of minimum information required for the purpose of rating, CARE was unable to express an opinion on the ratings of Three Brothers Flour & General Mills and in line with the extant SEBI guidelines, CARE reaffirmed the rating(s) of long term bank facilities of the company to CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING. However, the company has now submitted the requisite information to CARE. CARE has carried out a full review of the ratings and the rating(s) stand at CARE BB-; Stable. Tolaram Surendra Kumar Kundalia LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)