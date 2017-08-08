FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
August 8, 2017 / 4:19 AM / 6 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8

6 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Empire Industries Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        250     Assigned
Gravita India Ltd.                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       770     Reaffirmed
Gravita Metal Inc                     ST Bk Fac @        CARE A2+       7.2     Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gravita India Ltd. to
the above mentioned bank facilities
Pacharia Exports Pvt. Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       70      Reaffirmed
Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd                   CP (CP) issue*     CARE A1+       600     Reaffirmed
*Based on the undertaking from the company that the lower of drawing power of sanctioned fund
based working capital bank limits or sanctioned fund based working capital bank limits, to
remain unutilised to the extent of outstanding commercial paper.
Red Exim                              Bk Fac-FB -        CARE A3        75      Assigned
                                      ST-EPC/PSC


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Empire Industries Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A         129.7   Assigned
Gravita India Ltd.                    LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        381.2   Reaffirmed
Gravita India Ltd.                    LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A-        1365    Reaffirmed
Gravita Metal Inc                     LT Bk Fac @        CARE A-        90      Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gravita India Ltd. to
the above mentioned bank facilities
Ishwar Resort Hotels Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       278.2   Assigned
L. N. Enterprises                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        100     Assigned
Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd                   LT/ST Bk Fac (FBL) CARE AA /CARE  3250    Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd                   LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE AA /CARE  2500    Reaffirmed
                                      (non-FBL)          A1+
Red Exim                              LT/ST Bk           CARE BBB-      75      Assigned
                                      Fac-Working        /CARE A3
                                      capital (Proposed)
Sunrise Enterprises                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        100     Assigned
Three Brother Flour And General Mills LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       50      Reaffirmed*
* In the absence of minimum information required for the purpose of rating, CARE was unable to
express an opinion on the ratings of Three Brothers Flour & General Mills and in line with the
extant SEBI guidelines, CARE reaffirmed the rating(s) of long term bank facilities of the
company to CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING. However, the company has now submitted the requisite
information to CARE. CARE has carried out a full review of the ratings and the rating(s) stand
at CARE BB-; Stable.
Tolaram Surendra Kumar Kundalia       LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        60      Reaffirmed


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

