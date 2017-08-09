CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bardiya Gems & Jewellery Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67.2 Assigned K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed Poct Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 + 10 Assigned Raigarh Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S.R. Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE D 13.5 Revised from Non-fundbased (LOC) CARE A4 S.R. Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac- FB CARE D 4 Revised from (Standby line of CARE A4 credit) Salora International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 9060 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 2940 Reaffirmed CARE AA+(SO) Concept Homes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.6 Assigned K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE BB- Poct Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Raigarh Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Raipar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1379.2 Reaffirmed Raj Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA 3500 Reaffirmed Debentures* (SO) *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a ‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Reliance Capital Ltd. (RCL), rated ‘CARE AA+ (credit watch with developing implications)’, in favour of RFL’s debt instruments. S.R. Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB (TL) CARE D 113.3 Reaffirmed S.R. Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB (CC) CARE D 180 Revised from CARE C S.R. Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac FB/ CARE D 10 Revised from Non-FB (CC/LOC) CARE C; Negative/CARE A4 Salora International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Revised from CARE BBB- Shree Narmada Khand Udyog Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.2 Reaffirmed Mandli Ltd Taksh Infrastructure Llp LT Bk Fac Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)