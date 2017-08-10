FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
#Company News
August 10, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 4 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10

9 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. S. Patel                           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Assigned
Atishay Ltd                           ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       40      Reaffirmed
ICICI Bank Ltd                        CDs                CARE A1+       500000  Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Education & Technology Services CP                 CARE A1+       1250    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Msc International Import Export Pvt   ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Ltd
Ortel Communication Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE D         200     Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Philip D Costa & Co.                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        40      Assigned
Saffron Specialty Papers Pvt Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        35      Assigned
Trineas Commerce Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A3 (SO)   20      Assigned

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Fixed Deposits     CARE AAA(FD)   -       Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. S. Patel                           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       30      Assigned
Atishay Ltd                           LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       46.4    Reaffirmed
Deepshikha Exim Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac #        ProvCARE A-(SO)237     Assigned
# Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited
Esvee Enterprises                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       150     Assigned
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Unsecured          -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Redeemable Bonds
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Lower Tier II      -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Bonds (erstwhile
                                      Bk of Rajasthan)
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Upper Tier II      -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Bonds (erstwhile
                                      Bk of Rajasthan)
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Proposed           CARE AA+       100000  Assigned
                                      Additional Tier I
                                      Bonds#
#CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds (Additional Tier I
Bonds (Basel III)) after taking
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Additional Tier I  CARE AA+       35000   Reaffirmed
                                      Bonds#
#CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds (Additional Tier I
Bonds (Basel III)) after taking
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Proposed Tier II   CARE AAA       100000  Assigned
                                      Bonds
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Unsecured          CARE AAA       350000  Reaffirmed
                                      Redeemable LT
                                      Bonds (Infrastructure Bonds )
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA       149360  Reaffirmed
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA       84010   Reaffirmed
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Perpetual Bonds    CARE AAA       5000    Reaffirmed
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Unsecured          CARE AAA       8790    Reaffirmed
                                      Redeemable Bonds
                                      (erstwhile ICICI Ltd.)
ICICI Bank Ltd                        Lower Tier II      CARE AAA       888     Reaffirmed
                                      Bonds (erstwhile
                                      Bk of Rajasthan)
Maruti Nandan Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac          CARE D         150     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
Moon Syndicate                        LT Bk Fac          CARE D         90      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Msc International Import Export Pvt   LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Ltd
Ortel Communication Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE C         79.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Ortel Communication Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE D         320     Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Ozone Gsp Infratech                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       350     Reaffirmed
Philip D Costa & Co.                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       40      Assigned
Reliance Aif Management Co. Ltd       Reliance Yield     CARE AAA (AIF) -       Reaffirmed
                                      Maximiser AIF-
                                      Scheme II
Reliance Aif Management Co. Ltd       Reliance Yield     CARE AAA (AIF) -       Reaffirmed
                                      Maximiser AIF-
                                      Scheme III
Reliance Industries Ltd               NCD (Proposed)     CARE AAA       100000  Assigned
Saffron Specialty Papers Pvt Ltd      LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE BB- /CARE 45      Assigned
                                                         A4
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd               LT Bk Facility     CARE BBB-      600     Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        174     Revised from
Mandli Ltd                                                                      CARE BB-
(reduced from Rs.21.16 crore)
Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari     LT/shortterm Bk FacCARE B+ /CARE  100     Revised from
Mandli Ltd                                               A4                     CARE BB-/
                                                                                CARE A4
Shree Vardhman Buildprop Pvt Ltd      LT Instruments     CARE BB        350     Reaffirmed
                                      (NonConvertible
                                      Debentures- NCDs)
Shrem Infraventure Pvt Ltd            LT Non Fund Based  CARE BBB+      1000    Reaffirmed
                                      – BG
(enhanced from 25.00CRS)
Tarachand Impex Ltd                   LT Bk Fac #        ProvCARE A-(SO)313     Assigned
# Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited
Trineas Commerce Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB - (SO)180     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

