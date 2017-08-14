FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
India celebrates Independence Day
India celebrates Independence Day
August 14, 2017 / 5:32 AM / a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14

10 Min Read

   Aug 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Delhi Electric Company                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        15      Assigned
Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd         CP                 CARE A1+       9000    Reaffirmed
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       15060.2 Reaffirmed
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd              ST Bk FacCP issue  CARE A1+       2000    Reaffirmed

Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd              ST Bk FacCP issue* CARE A1+       9000    Reaffirmed
Rg Residency Pvt Ltd                  ST Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Micron Pharmaceuticals                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        157.5   Reaffirmed
Pankaj Glass Work Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Reaffirmed
South Malabar Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Assigned
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       142.5   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3B Binani Glassfibre Sarl             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        15692.7 Reaffirmed
3B Fibreglass Norway As               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        259.4   Reaffirmed
3B Fibreglass Sprl                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        682.4   Reaffirmed
Cavendish Industries Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE A-(SO)*   17900   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A-(SO);
Cavendish Industries Ltd              Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE A-(SO)*   4000    Revised from
                                                         /CARE A2+(SO)*         CARE A-(SO);
                                                                                /CARE A2+(SO)
Central Bank Of India                 Lower Tier II BondsCARE A         2700    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A+
Central Bank Of India                 Upper Tier II BondsCARE A-        22850   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A;
Delhi Electric Company                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       37.5    Assigned
Dignity Buildcon Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       7750    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd              Proposed           CARE BBB+      150     Assigned
                                      NonConvertible
                                      Debenture
Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd              Proposed Principal CARE PP-MLD    150     Assigned
                                      Protected- Market  BBB+
                                      Linked Debenture
Hanuman Dal Industries Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac (CC)     CARE C         100     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Hanuman Dal Industries Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE D         250     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        36589.8 Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd              LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE A+ /CARE  3500    Revised from
                                                         A1+                    CARE AA-;
                                                                                Negative/ CARE
A1+
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd              Long/ ST           CARE A+ (FD)   1400    Revised from
                                      instruments-Fixed  /CARE A1+ (FD)         CARE AA-
                                      Deposit programme                         (FD)/
                                                                                CARE A1+ (FD)
Kg Fabriks Ltd                        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       133.3   Revised from
                                                                                CARE C
Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        433.1   Reaffirmed
Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd             LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE BB /CARE  22.5    Reaffirmed
                                                         A4
Micron Pharmaceuticals                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        90      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Pankaj Glass Work Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       136.2   Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
Pawan Impex Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac (TL-     CARE BB+ (SO)  1850    Revised from
                                      Lease Rental                              CARE BBB (SO)
                                      Discounting)*
*The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment
  mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt
  Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s 
  principal and interest obligation).
Premium Medical And Health Care       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       2160    Assigned
Providers Pvt Ltd
Reach Dredging Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       300     Assigned
Reach Dredging Ltd                    Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE BBB /CARE 100     Assigned
                                                         A3+
Rg Residency Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Sharan Hospitality Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac (TL-     CARE BB+ (SO)  740     Revised from
                                      Lease Rental                              CARE BBB (SO)
                                      Discounting)*
*The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment 
 mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt 
 Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s
 principal and interest obligation)
Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        128     Assigned
Shree Nathji Cotton And Oil IndustriesLT Bk Fac          CARE B+        76.6    Assigned
South Malabar Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        50      Assigned
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       157.5   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Sviit Software Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac (TL-     CARE BB+ (SO)  570     Revised from
                                      Lease Rental                              CARE BBB (SO)
                                      Discounting)*
*The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment 
 mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt 
 Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s
 principal and interest obligation)
Titan Laboratories Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      157.4   Suspension
                                                                                revoked and
                                                                                rating
reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

