CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi Electric Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15060.2 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk FacCP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk FacCP issue* CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Rg Residency Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Micron Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 157.5 Reaffirmed Pankaj Glass Work Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed South Malabar Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 142.5 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3B Binani Glassfibre Sarl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15692.7 Reaffirmed 3B Fibreglass Norway As LT Bk Fac CARE BB 259.4 Reaffirmed 3B Fibreglass Sprl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 682.4 Reaffirmed Cavendish Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 17900 Revised from CARE A-(SO); Cavendish Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 4000 Revised from /CARE A2+(SO)* CARE A-(SO); /CARE A2+(SO) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE A 2700 Revised from CARE A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A- 22850 Revised from CARE A; Delhi Electric Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 37.5 Assigned Dignity Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7750 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd Proposed CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd Proposed Principal CARE PP-MLD 150 Assigned Protected- Market BBB+ Linked Debenture Hanuman Dal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE C 100 Revised from CARE B+ Hanuman Dal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 250 Revised from CARE B+ Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 36589.8 Revised from CARE AA- Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 3500 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-; Negative/ CARE A1+ Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd Long/ ST CARE A+ (FD) 1400 Revised from instruments-Fixed /CARE A1+ (FD) CARE AA- Deposit programme (FD)/ CARE A1+ (FD) Kg Fabriks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 133.3 Revised from CARE C Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 433.1 Reaffirmed Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE BB /CARE 22.5 Reaffirmed A4 Micron Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB- Pankaj Glass Work Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136.2 Revised from CARE B Pawan Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BB+ (SO) 1850 Revised from Lease Rental CARE BBB (SO) Discounting)* *The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s principal and interest obligation). Premium Medical And Health Care LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2160 Assigned Providers Pvt Ltd Reach Dredging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Assigned Reach Dredging Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Assigned A3+ Rg Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Sharan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BB+ (SO) 740 Revised from Lease Rental CARE BBB (SO) Discounting)* *The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s principal and interest obligation) Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 128 Assigned Shree Nathji Cotton And Oil IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.6 Assigned South Malabar Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 157.5 Revised from CARE BB- Sviit Software Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BB+ (SO) 570 Revised from Lease Rental CARE BBB (SO) Discounting)* *The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s principal and interest obligation) Titan Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 157.4 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)