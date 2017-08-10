CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Patel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Atishay Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Education & Technology Services CP CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Msc International Import Export Pvt ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Ortel Communication Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Philip D Costa & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Saffron Specialty Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Trineas Commerce Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Patel LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Atishay Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 46.4 Reaffirmed Deepshikha Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # ProvCARE A-(SO)237 Assigned # Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited Esvee Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured - - Withdrawn Redeemable Bonds ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) ICICI Bank Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ 100000 Assigned Additional Tier I Bonds# #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds (Additional Tier I Bonds (Basel III)) after taking ICICI Bank Ltd Additional Tier I CARE AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Bonds# #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds (Additional Tier I Bonds (Basel III)) after taking ICICI Bank Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 100000 Assigned Bonds ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Redeemable LT Bonds (Infrastructure Bonds ) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 149360 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 84010 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 8790 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (erstwhile ICICI Ltd.) ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 888 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Maruti Nandan Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB Moon Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE BB- Msc International Import Export Pvt LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Ortel Communication Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 79.8 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Ortel Communication Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 320 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Ozone Gsp Infratech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed Philip D Costa & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Reliance Aif Management Co. Ltd Reliance Yield CARE AAA (AIF) - Reaffirmed Maximiser AIF- Scheme II Reliance Aif Management Co. Ltd Reliance Yield CARE AAA (AIF) - Reaffirmed Maximiser AIF- Scheme III Reliance Industries Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AAA 100000 Assigned Saffron Specialty Papers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 45 Assigned A4 Shree Bharat Motors Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 174 Revised from Mandli Ltd CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.21.16 crore) Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari LT/shortterm Bk FacCARE B+ /CARE 100 Revised from Mandli Ltd A4 CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Shree Vardhman Buildprop Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed (NonConvertible Debentures- NCDs) Shrem Infraventure Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed – BG (enhanced from 25.00CRS) Tarachand Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac # ProvCARE A-(SO)313 Assigned # Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited Trineas Commerce Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - (SO)180 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.