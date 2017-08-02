FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 2, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

   Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd              ST Bk FacTL @      CARE A3        250     Placed on
                                                                                credit watch
                                                                                with developing
                                                                                implications
@ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the 
 borrowings under the facility will not exceed Rs. 75 crore.

Autoline Industries Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE D         20      Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd              ST Bk FacNon-FB    CARE A3        50      Placed on
                                                                                credit watch
                                                                                with developing
                                                                                implications
Arvind Fashions Ltd                   Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO)  1000    Assigned
*proposed to be backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate
 guarantee to be extended by Arvind Limited (Arvind, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+).

Arvind Fashions Ltd                   Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO)  500     Assigned
*proposed to be backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate
  guarantee to be extended by Arvind Limited (Arvind, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+).

Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       5       Assigned
Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       30      Assigned
Dakshineswar Rice Mill                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2.5     Assigned
G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd    ST Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Gayatri Rice Mill                     Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+       15      Assigned
Hsil Ltd                              CPs*               CARE A1+       3000    Reaffirmed
* carved out of working capital limits of the company

Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd    CP Issue*          CARE A1+ (SO)  200     Final Rating
                                                                                Assigned
* Instrument is backed by a credit enhancement in the form of an 
  unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) 
  provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II Bonds (Basel III))
Paramount Automotives Pvt. Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        20      Reaffirmed
Sparten Granito Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd   ST Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Vanita Cold Storage                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        174.5


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd              LT Bk FacFB @      CARE BBB-      800     Placed on
                                                                                credit watch
                                                                                with developing
                                                                                implications
@ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the 
 borrowings under the facility will not exceed Rs. 75 crore.

Arvind Ltd                            Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA        1000    Assigned
                                      Issue
Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        70      Assigned
Autoline Industries Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE D         1217.6  Revised from
                                                                                CARE B-
Capri Global Housing Finance Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE A (SO)*   3000    Reaffirmed
* backed by Letter of comfort from Capri Global Capital Ltd. (CGCL), rated CARE A+/Stable and
CARE A1+
Coffee Day Global Ltd                 LT Bk FacTL        CARE AA-       1354    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A+
Coffee Day Global Ltd                 LT Bk FacWorking   CARE AA-       3191.9  Re- 
                                      capital                                   classification
                                                                                from CARE A1+
Coffee Day Global Ltd                 LT Fac                                    Withdrawn
Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        80      Assigned
Dakshineswar Rice Mill                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       49.8    Assigned
Electromech Maritech Pvt Ltd          LT Bk FacTL-I      CARE D         233.4   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
Electromech Maritech Pvt Ltd          LT Bk FacTL-II     CARE D         112.5   Reaffirmed
G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd    LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Gayatri Rice Mill                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       410     Reaffirmed
Girija Fabrics Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Khushbu Auto Finance Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE A+(SO)    750     Assigned
Novelty Gold                          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        300     Reaffirmed
Paramount Automotives Pvt. Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        115     Reaffirmed
Pluto Real Estate Developers Llp      LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Sandhu Farms Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE D         48      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
Schangalaya Motors                    Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+        30      Assigned
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac – CC     CARE BB+       498.8   Assigned
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac – BG     CARE BB+       1.3     Assigned
Sparten Granito Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       320
Sparten Granito Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk   CARE BB-/CARE  120
                                      Fac                A4
Swan Solutions And Services Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        52.5    Assigned
Swan Solutions And Services Pvt Ltd   LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB/CARE A487.5    Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd                       Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+       5000    Assigned
                                      I
Tata Motors Ltd                       Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+       5000    Reaffirmed
                                      II
Tata Motors Ltd                       NCD issue III      CARE AA+       5000    Reaffirmed
The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd              LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd   LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Vasavi Solar Power Pvt Ltd            LT Bk FacTL-I      CARE D         260     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
Vasavi Solar Power Pvt Ltd            LT Bk FacTL-II     CARE D         140.6   Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.