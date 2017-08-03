CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Thajudeen ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Bscc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Moogambigai Metal Refineries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Issuer not cooperating Torneto Foods International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Thajudeen LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58 Assigned Agh Altech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on best available information Bscc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 15 Assigned Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD CARE BBB+ (SO) 13750 Final Rating Loan) Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD Withdrawn Loan) Datta Krupa Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Dawn Retail Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible CARE BBB+ (SO) Final Rating Bonds Dentcare Dental Lab LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Assigned Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.5 Assigned India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Infissi Fenestration Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 98.5 Assigned Jasbir Singh & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac Withdrawn Co. Ltd - Patratu Dam To Ramgarh Road Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac Withdrawn Co. Ltd - Ranchi Patratu Dam Jharkhand Road Projects ImplementationLT Bk Fac Withdrawn Co. Ltd - Ranchi Ring Road Karan Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.6 Assigned Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned (Proposed) Moogambigai Metal Refineries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23.9 Issuer not cooperating Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 3550 Issuer Not A3 Cooperating Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE A 1000 Revised from Compliant CARE A+ Additional Tier I Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE A+ 7000 Revised from CARE AA- Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Tier I CARE A+ 6000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA- Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA- 30000 Revised from Compliant Tier II CARE AA Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 10250 Revised from CARE AA Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II Bond Withdrawn* *the rating stands withdrawn as the said instrument has been redeemed Raipar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 863.5 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 3210 Assigned Renew Wind Energy Delhi Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 1400 Assigned CARE A+ (SO) Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43.1 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Subico Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.7 Assigned Subico Food Products LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE B+/CARE A425 Assigned Sujitha Poultry Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Torneto Foods International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ Reaffirmed Torneto Foods International Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 