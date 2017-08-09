FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9
#Company News
August 9, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in 2 months

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

   Aug 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bardiya Gems & Jewellery Co           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       67.2    Assigned
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        260     Reaffirmed
Poct Services Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4 +      10      Assigned
Raigarh Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       10      Reaffirmed

S.R. Industries Ltd                   ST Bk Fac-         CARE D         13.5    Revised from
                                      Non-fundbased (LOC)                       CARE A4
S.R. Industries Ltd                   ST Bk Fac- FB      CARE D         4       Revised from
                                      (Standby line of                          CARE A4
                                      credit)
Salora International Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       150     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+(SO)   9060    Reaffirmed
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          Provisional    2940    Reaffirmed
                                                         CARE AA+(SO)
Concept Homes India Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B         67.6    Assigned
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        50      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Poct Services Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       140     Assigned
Raigarh Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       175     Reaffirmed
Raipar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       1379.2  Reaffirmed
Raj Steel Rolling Mills               LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Reliance Financial Ltd                Market Linked      CARE PP-MLD AA 3500    Reaffirmed
                                      Debentures*        (SO)
*The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a 
‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Reliance Capital Ltd. (RCL), rated
‘CARE AA+ (credit watch with developing implications)’, in
 favour of RFL’s debt instruments.

S.R. Industries Ltd                   LT Bk Fac- FB (TL) CARE D         113.3   Reaffirmed
S.R. Industries Ltd                   LT Bk Fac- FB (CC) CARE D         180     Revised from
                                                                                CARE C
S.R. Industries Ltd                   LT/ST Bk Fac FB/   CARE D         10      Revised from
                                      Non-FB (CC/LOC)                           CARE C;
                                                                                Negative/CARE A4
Salora International Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       600     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Shree Narmada Khand Udyog Sahakari    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       78.2    Reaffirmed
Mandli Ltd
Taksh Infrastructure Llp              LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

