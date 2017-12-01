CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5Paisa Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ 150 Assigned Abp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1220 Reaffirmed Abp Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limit Abp Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed issue# # change in terms from carved out to standalone limit; the outstanding CP and sanctioned bank borrowing will not exceed the overall sanctioned working capital limit of the company. Bhagawatiestate Warehouse (Kolaras) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Reaffirmed Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Govindam Brj Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed India Infoline Management Services LtdCP (CP) CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 45000 Assigned Kashivishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Kashivishwanath Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Kshitij Kumar Choudhary ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned M/S Max Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Naviya Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Neilsoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Simanchal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp News Network Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 257.5 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 40.00crs) Abp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1367.8 Reaffirmed Abp Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2300 Reaffirmed A1+ Aishwarya Avant Builders Llp LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BB 250 Assigned Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88.4 Reaffirmed Bhagawatiestate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT Bk Fac CARE B 7.7 Revised from CARE B+ Bhagawatiestate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B 40 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE B+ Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Govindam Brj Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Grand Pinkcityinfraproject LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 158.5 Reaffirmed Jitf Urban Infrastructure Services LtdNCD* Withdrawn *backed by Put Right provided by Jindal Saw Limited for timely repayment of principal, redemption premium and interest obligations. The above NCD s were transferred from Jindal ITF Limited to JUISL pursuant to the completion of composite scheme of re-arrangement. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed Series I @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Series II @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Series III @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Series IV @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Series V @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2350 Reaffirmed Series VI @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bk Fac- LT – TL@CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Fund Trust @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable undertaking from Government of Karnataka to make budgetary allocations for timely debt servicing and make good without demur any cash shortfall arising on this loan commitment. Kashivishwanath Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 221.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Kashivishwanath Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 188 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 23.36crs) Krishiinfratech LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 345 Assigned Kshitij Kumar Choudhary LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned M/S Max Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B 25 Assigned Naviya Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Naviya Technologies LT Bk Fac/ CARE BB- /CARE 60 Assigned Shortterm Bk Fac A4 Neilsoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 140 Reaffirmed Om Aastha Indo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Payal Dealers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.2 Reaffirmed Popawala Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 187.5 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BB- Reaffirmed Prathameshsolarfarms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2887.5 Assigned Rasilant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ Assigned /CARE A4 Raxa Security Services Ltd (Raxa) LT Bk Fac (Over - - Withdrawn Draft) Raxa Security Services Ltd (Raxa) LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE BB (SO) 2250 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL; rated CARE BB; Stable/ CARE A4) Raxa Security Services Ltd (Raxa) Long/ST Bk Fac@ CARE BB (SO) 50 Revised from /CARE A4 (SO) CARE BBB-(SO) / CARE A3 (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL; rated CARE BB; Stable/ CARE A4) Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- 150 Assigned Fac /CARE A4 Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- 150 Assigned Fac /CARE A4 Safewater Lines India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Simanchal Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac Withdrawn Surya Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Tarapore And Company LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 