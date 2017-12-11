FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 11
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 11, 2017 / 8:10 AM / a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 11

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Basu International                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       80      Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.00 CR)
Bola Raghavendra Kamath & Sons        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1300    -
Jindal Saw Ltd                        Proposed CP        CARE A1+       2500    Assigned

Patels Airtemp India Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       70      Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Solvex Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        10      Assigned
Shyam Steel Industries Ltd            CP *               CARE A1        1000    Assigned
*carved out of sanctioned working capital limits
Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd         CP *               CARE A1        550     Assigned
*carved out of sanctioned working capital limits
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        947.4   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 64.11 CR)
Take Solutions Ltd                    Proposed CP Issue  CARE A1+       1000    Reaffirmed
Tulsyan Nec Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CARE D         1421.6  -
(Issuer not cooperating)
The India Cements Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        5493.1  Reaffirmed
Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd     ST Bk Fac (Non     CARE D         291.2   Revised from
                                      Fund Based)                               CARE A4

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abt Ltd                               FD                 CARE BB-(FD)   600     Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abt Ltd                               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       1893.4  Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 183.96 crore)
Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac (BG)     -              -       Withdrawn
Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BB-       481.2   Revised from
                                                                                BB (SO)
*The ratings were earlier backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from
Ashiana Homes Private Limited (AHPL). However, the ratings have now been assigned on standalone
basis.
Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd             Optionally-Con Deb CARE BB-       648.1   Revised from
                                      (OCDs)                                    BB (SO)
*The ratings were earlier backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from
Ashiana Homes Private Limited (AHPL). However, the ratings have now been assigned on standalone
basis.
Blue Blends (India) Ltd               Redeemable         CARE BB(RPS)   90      Reaffirmed
                                      Non-conv
                                      Noncumulative PS
Fomento Ocean Voyages Pte Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      2780    Assigned
G M Sugar And Energy Ltd              LT Bk Fac -Fund    CARE B+        970     -
                                      based - CC
(Issuer not cooperating)
G M Sugar And Energy Ltd              LT Bk Fac - Fund   CARE B+        30      -
                                      based - TL
(Issuer not cooperating)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd             NCD issue (ISIN    CARE A+        250     Reaffirmed
                                      no: INE965R07017)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd             NCD issue Series - CARE A+        250     Reaffirmed
                                      I (ISIN no:
                                      INE965R07025)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd             NCD issue Series - CARE A+        250     Reaffirmed
                                      II (ISIN no:
                                      INE965R07033)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd             NCD issue Series - CARE A+        240     Reaffirmed
                                      III (ISIN no:
                                      INE965R07041)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd             NCD issue Series - CARE A+        300     Reaffirmed
                                      BIV (ISIN no:
                                      INE965R07058)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd             NCD issue Series - CARE A+        300     Reaffirmed
                                      BIV (ISIN no:
                                      INE965R07066)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        3232.1  Reaffirmed
Greentech Power Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        164     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
Himanshu Industries                   LT Bk Fac          CARE B         100     Assigned
Indo Enterprises Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        200     Assigned
Lalan Developers Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       95      Assigned
Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        90      Reaffirmed
Patels Airtemp India Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      700     Reaffirmed
Patels Airtemp India Ltd              LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB+      250     Reaffirmed
                                                         /CARE A2
Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        130     Assigned
Sadbhav Bangalore Highway Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE A         4840    Assigned
Shree Ganesh Solvex Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B         50      Assigned
Shri Banke Bihari Foods               LT Bk Fac          CARE B         70      Assigned
Shriprop Projects Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE A         499.5   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 44.89 CR)
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk   CARE A /CARE A1170     Reaffirmed
                                      Fac
(reduced from 19.00 CR)
Take Solutions Ltd                    Issuer Rating      CARE AA- (Is)  -       Reaffirmed
Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd     LT Bk Fac (Fund    CARE D         95      Revised from
                                      Based)                                    CARE BB-
Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd     LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE D         255.9   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
The India Cements Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A         26763.5 Reaffirmed
The Kandivli Education Society        LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      148.9   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
Tulsyan Nec Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CARE D         8308.2  -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Uttranchal Ispat Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       110     Reaffirmed
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        625     -
(Issuer not cooperating)
Venkateshwara Cotton Mills            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       72.2    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.