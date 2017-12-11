CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basu International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Bola Raghavendra Kamath & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1300 - Jindal Saw Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 2500 Assigned Patels Airtemp India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Solvex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shyam Steel Industries Ltd CP * CARE A1 1000 Assigned *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd CP * CARE A1 550 Assigned *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Sound Castings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 947.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 64.11 CR) Take Solutions Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Nec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1421.6 - (Issuer not cooperating) The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5493.1 Reaffirmed Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE D 291.2 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Ltd FD CARE BB-(FD) 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1893.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 183.96 crore) Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) - - Withdrawn Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 481.2 Revised from BB (SO) *The ratings were earlier backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Ashiana Homes Private Limited (AHPL). However, the ratings have now been assigned on standalone basis. Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd Optionally-Con Deb CARE BB- 648.1 Revised from (OCDs) BB (SO) *The ratings were earlier backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Ashiana Homes Private Limited (AHPL). However, the ratings have now been assigned on standalone basis. Blue Blends (India) Ltd Redeemable CARE BB(RPS) 90 Reaffirmed Non-conv Noncumulative PS Fomento Ocean Voyages Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2780 Assigned G M Sugar And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac -Fund CARE B+ 970 - based - CC (Issuer not cooperating) G M Sugar And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE B+ 30 - based - TL (Issuer not cooperating) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue (ISIN CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed no: INE965R07017) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed I (ISIN no: INE965R07025) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed II (ISIN no: INE965R07033) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 240 Reaffirmed III (ISIN no: INE965R07041) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed BIV (ISIN no: INE965R07058) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue Series - CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed BIV (ISIN no: INE965R07066) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3232.1 Reaffirmed Greentech Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 164 Revised from CARE BBB+ Himanshu Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Indo Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Lalan Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Ramco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Assigned Sadbhav Bangalore Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4840 Assigned Shree Ganesh Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Shri Banke Bihari Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Shriprop Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sound Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 499.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.89 CR) Sound Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A /CARE A1170 Reaffirmed Fac (reduced from 19.00 CR) Take Solutions Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) - Reaffirmed Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 95 Revised from Based) CARE BB- Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 255.9 Revised from CARE BB- The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 26763.5 Reaffirmed The Kandivli Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8308.2 - (Issuer not cooperating) Uttranchal Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 625 - (Issuer not cooperating) Venkateshwara Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)