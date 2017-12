CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aswathi Exports ST / LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned /CARE A4+ Anabond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00) Atlas Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 Gajlaxmi Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Jagdamba Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Jay Chemical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed J.B.Advani And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn J.B.Advani And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jay Chemical Industries Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.40 crore], *carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits K.H.T Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Reaffirmed Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 105 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) (reduced from 15.00) Menon And Menon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd ST Bk FacPacking CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Credit Navneet Education Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23.5 Reaffirmed Savemax Wholesale Club Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 720 - Issuer not cooperating Vertex Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Assigned Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 840 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.56.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarish Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aarish Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aashman Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aashman Energy Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aavas Financiers Ltd LT Inst CARE A+ 500 Assigned Subordinate debt Anabond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 212.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.82) Anabond Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A150 Reaffirmed Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhai Gurdas Technical Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Trust Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 310 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 15.0 CR) Divine Mission Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Divyesh Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Divyesh Power Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Elena Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Elena Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Esense Learning Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Esmart Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Foresight Bullion India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Gajlaxmi Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- Sub - - Withdrawn debt) Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2159.8 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from 161.85 CR) Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) issue* CARE AA+(SO) 6000^ Reaffirmed * backed by joint and several Credit Support Undertaking (CSU) from S C Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd, S P Finance Pvt Ltd, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt. Ltd; jointly referred to as Credit Support Providers (CSPs); to unconditionally and irrevocably ensure timely servicing of rated debt obligations. ^ Principal amount outstanding as on December 01, 2017. Idf Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 313.2 - Issuer not cooperating Indiannica Learning Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO); 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Jagdamba Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.9 Assigned Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1269.6 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.74.90 crore] Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 2250 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ K.H.T Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 530.6 Reaffirmed Malabar Institute Of Medical Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2738.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 287.59) Manaj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 1700 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO); Menon And Menon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 705.6 Assigned Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Murlidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE B Issuer not cooperating Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB 500 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE BBB 50 Assigned Nadhi Bio Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 417 Reaffirmed (reduced from 54.81 CR) Navneet Education Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Perigee Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 750 Assigned Pratyash Renewable Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pratyash Renewable Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Punarvasu Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) (enhanced from Rs.22.50 crore) Raghav Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 170 Reaffirmed Reliance Gas Transportation LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Savemax Wholesale Club Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1552.3 - Issuer not cooperating Sei Baskara Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sei Baskara Power Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sei Enerstar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sei Enerstar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sei Mihir Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sei Mihir Energy Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shiv Shakti Modern Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Shreyas Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shreyas Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shriprop Living Space Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Shriram Properties Private Limited. Shrivision Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Shriram Properties Private Limited. Specific Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 161 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.91) Specific Ceramics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable - - Withdrawn Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 375 - Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@ (Bond A) Continues on credit watch with developing implications, (reduced from 50 crore) The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE BBB+(SO) 500 - Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@(Bond B) Continues on credit watch with developing implications Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 46.4 Revised from CARE B Issuer not cooperating Vani Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 - Issuer not cooperating Vertex Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 5 Assigned Vertex Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A432 Assigned Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.27.00 crore) Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 210 Assigned A3+ Vimal Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 160 Revised from A3+ CARE BB / Assigned (enhanced from 6.00) Walwhan Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed - - Withdrawn LT/Shortterm Bk Fac Zubic Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 128 Revised from CARE B Zuvan Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Zuvan Energy Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.