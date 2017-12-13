CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1005 Assigned Glochem Industries Pvt Ltd (Formerly ST Bk Fac CARE A2 125 Revised from Known As Glochem Industries Ltd) CARE A3 Honest Enterprise Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 7.50 Crore) K R Pulp & Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 275 Revised from CARE A2+ Krishna Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Rocks Forever ST Bk Fac CARE A4- 45 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.7 Assigned Satyeshwar Himghar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Assigned Ltd Writers And Publishers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 120.00 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd. NCD issue ^ ProvCARE AA- 4510 Assigned (SO) ^ backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and exclusive pledge of promoters unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ) and Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) in the ratio of 80: 20, such that the value of these shares is 2 times the value of the outstanding NCDs. Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Amber Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 439.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.57.56 crore) Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.27.00 crore ) Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Capital Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Capital Power Systems Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 350 Assigned Casca Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 15 Assigned Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 35 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.40 Crore) Ds Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Emaar Lead Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B 90 Assigned Glochem Industries Pvt Ltd (Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 195 Revised from Known As Glochem Industries Ltd) CARE BBB- (enhanced from 8.00 Crore) Glochem Industries Pvt Ltd (Formerly LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 80 Revised from Known As Glochem Industries Ltd) CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Honest Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Trust January 2016 (Originator: Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd) IMLRT January 2016 Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 5.37 Crore) Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT /STBk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 7.5 Revised from CARE BBB-/CARE A3 (reduced from 1.25 Crore) K R Pulp & Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1095.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 140.06 Crore) Krishna Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B 42 Assigned Krishna Traders LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B/A4 29 - Fac Kumar Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Non ProvCARE BB- 800 Assigned ConvertibleDeb (SO) issue @ @ The above rating is based on the strength of the proposed transaction structure which stipulates a structured payment mechanism wherein, the cashflows from the project will be utilized as per the stipulated waterfall mechanism mentioned below. The rating for the proposed NCD is provisional and would be confirmed subject to the adherence of the proposed transaction structure, executed debenture trust deed and NOC from Piramal Enterprises Limited. R.S. Sharma Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86 Assigned Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt. Ltd.LT/ STBk Fac CARE BBB- 985 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 67.30 Crore) Rocks Forever LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 109.9 Assigned Satyeshwar Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130.3 Assigned Shree Cement Ltd Proposed Non CARE AAA 5000 Assigned ConvertibleDeb Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B 84.4 Assigned The Yashoda Mutually Aided Co-OperativLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.4 ISSUER NOT Credit Society Ltd COOPERATING Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1016.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 27.50 Crore) Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 