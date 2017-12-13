FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13
#Company News
December 13, 2017 / 4:58 AM / a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        150     Assigned
Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       190     Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd   ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       1005    Assigned
Glochem Industries Pvt Ltd (Formerly  ST Bk Fac          CARE A2        125     Revised from
Known As Glochem Industries Ltd)                                                CARE A3
Honest Enterprise Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       50      Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3
(reduced from 7.50 Crore)
K R Pulp & Papers Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        275     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A2+
Krishna Traders                       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        20      Assigned
Rocks Forever                         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4-       45      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                COOPERATING
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.7     Assigned
Satyeshwar Himghar Pvt Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.8     Assigned
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt  ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.2     Assigned
Ltd 
Writers And Publishers Pvt. Ltd.      ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        400     Reaffirmed
(reduced from 120.00 Crore)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd.             NCD issue ^        ProvCARE AA-   4510    Assigned
                                                         (SO)
^ backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and exclusive pledge of
promoters  unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ) and Adani Transmission Ltd.
(ATL) in the ratio of 80: 20, such that the value of these shares is 2 times the value of the
outstanding NCDs.
Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd.        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       300     Assigned
Allied Engineering Works Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       80      Assigned
Amber Spintex Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        439.7   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
(reduced from Rs.57.56 crore)
Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        250.5   Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.27.00 crore )
Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd          LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE A-/A2+    250     Reaffirmed
Capital Power Systems Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       200     Assigned
Capital Power Systems Ltd             LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE BB-/A4    350     Assigned
Casca Ifmr Capital 2016               Series A PTCs      -              -       Withdrawn
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       15      Assigned
Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       35      Reaffirmed
(reduced from 5.40 Crore)
Ds Max Properties Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       1000    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                COOPERATING
Emaar Lead Company Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Facility     CARE B         90      Assigned
Glochem Industries Pvt Ltd (Formerly  LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      195     Revised from
Known As Glochem Industries Ltd)                                                CARE BBB-
(enhanced from 8.00 Crore)
Glochem Industries Pvt Ltd (Formerly  LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB+/A2   80      Revised from
Known As Glochem Industries Ltd)                                                CARE
                                                                                BBB-/CARE A3
Honest Enterprise Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables  Series A PTCs      -              -       Withdrawn
Trust January 2016 (Originator: Bharat
Financial Inclusion Ltd)
IMLRT January 2016 
Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       68.2    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
(enhanced from 5.37 Crore)
Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd         LT /STBk Fac       CARE BB+/A4+   7.5     Revised from
                                                                                CARE
                                                                                BBB-/CARE A3
(reduced from 1.25 Crore)
K R Pulp & Papers Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        1095.7  Reaffirmed
(reduced from 140.06 Crore)
Krishna Traders                       LT Bk Fac          CARE B         42      Assigned
Krishna Traders                       LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk   CARE B/A4      29      -
                                      Fac
Kumar Agro Products Pvt Ltd           Proposed Non       ProvCARE BB-   800     Assigned
                                      ConvertibleDeb     (SO)
                                      issue @
 @ The above rating is based on the strength of the proposed transaction structure which
stipulates a structured payment mechanism wherein, the cashflows from the project will be
utilized as per the stipulated waterfall mechanism mentioned below. The rating for the proposed
NCD is provisional and would be confirmed subject to the adherence of the proposed transaction
structure, executed debenture trust deed and NOC from Piramal Enterprises Limited. 
R.S. Sharma Contractors Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       86      Assigned
Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      225     Reaffirmed
Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt. Ltd.LT/ STBk Fac       CARE BBB-      985     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 67.30 Crore)
Rocks Forever                         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       102.5   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                COOPERATING
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B         109.9   Assigned
Satyeshwar Himghar Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE B         130.3   Assigned
Shree Cement Ltd                      Proposed Non       CARE AAA       5000    Assigned
                                      ConvertibleDeb
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LLT Bk Fac          CARE B         84.4    Assigned
The Yashoda Mutually Aided Co-OperativLT Bk Fac          CARE B+        62.4    ISSUER NOT
Credit Society Ltd                                                              COOPERATING
Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      1016.8  Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 27.50 Crore)
Ultra Denim Pvt Ltd                   LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB-/A3   25      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
