CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Textiles Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - - (Reduced from 1.50 Crore) Bhavani Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4( A 7 Assigned Four) Crescent Auto Repairs And Services ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 25.5 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE BB Cache Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.9 Assigned Dhundhwal Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dudi And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Essel Propack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1050 - Etco Digital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Revised from CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.6 Revised from CARE A4 Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10.7 Reaffirmed Jk Agri Genetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 22 Revised from CARE A3+ Millennium Tiles Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.32 Assigned Narmada Bio Chem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28.6 Revised from CARE A3+ Navitas Llp ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 5 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by TAKE Solutions Limited. Orange City Water Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 CARE A3 Super Iron Foundry ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8 Assigned Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17 Assigned Thermosol Glass (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Varad Extrusions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Jatadhari Agro India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 6.48 Assigned Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.50 Crore) Bhavani Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B 3 Assigned Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6 Revised from CARE A- Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCDs-I (NCD-I) CARE A 97.74 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.110.28 Crore Crore) Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCDs-II (NCD-II) CARE A 56 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.67 Crore Crore) Cache Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2.25 Assigned Chirag Operating Lease Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility-TL CARE AA- (SO) 200.00@ Assigned @The lenders will have put option on Future Retail Limited (CARE AA-,Stable/CARE A1+). As per the proposed terms FRL will ensure that escrow account is adequately funded to meet scheduled payment obligation(interest + principal) at T-1 day (T being due date of payment). In case the account is not funded on T-1 day lender shall have PUT option on FRL which shall ensure that the account is funded on Tth day. Crescent Auto Repairs And Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7.5 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE BB (reduced from 8.50 Crore) Dhundhwal Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dudi And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Essel Propack Ltd NCDs(Proposed) CARE AA 50 Assigned (Rs. Fifty crore only Crore) Essel Propack Ltd Long/Short- term CARE AA /CARE 1450 - Bk Fac A1+ Essel Propack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA; 2140 - Essel Propack Ltd NCDs CARE AA; 900 - Essem 18 Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility 15 Withdrawn Etco Digital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd LT – FBL CARE BBB+ 155.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from95.50 Crore) Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd LT – NCD CARE BBB+ 30 Assigned Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd LT – Compulsorily CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12 Reaffirmed Jk Agri Genetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 77.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Joshoda Oil Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.58 Assigned Millennium Tiles Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 36 Assigned Narmada Bio Chem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 42 Reaffirmed Navitas Llp LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 10 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by TAKE Solutions Limited. Orange City Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 232.64 Revised from CARE BBB- Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 11.77 Revised from CARE B+ Sarala Development & Microfinance Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89.14 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.100.00 cr Crore) Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Ram Cot Fab Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.45 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shristi Ispat & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Srg Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.26 Revised from CARE B+ Srg Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 6 Revised from CARE B+ Star Agriseeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Sunmark Energy Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 56.57 Assigned Super Iron Foundry LT Bk Fac CARE BB+, 12 Assigned Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+, 21 Assigned The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Thermosol Glass (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Times Buildsapce Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36 Assigned U.B Cotton Pvt Ltd Long/STBk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 42 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from 30.00 Crore) Varad Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.36 Assigned Western India Transport Finance CompanLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)