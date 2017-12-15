CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bawa Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1032.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.143.26 crore Crore) Cheer Sagar Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 19 Assigned Crosslay Remedies Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1+ 100 # Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO)* 2000 Final Rating *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Limited (DHIC), South Korea Max Healthcare Institute Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1+ 7.6 # Mayur Telecom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Modern Dalkhola Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Rana Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 Crore) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP(CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 5550 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+ Stable) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CPissue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 3550 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+ Stable) Sarv Bio Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Revised from CARE A4 Satco Capital Markets Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 30 crore Crore) Techno Edge Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 15 Assigned Vellapally Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Advent Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 100 Revised from CARE BB- /CARE A4 Alps Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 340 # Balaji Medical And Diagnostics LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1685.3 # Research Centre Bansal Construction Works LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bansal Construction Works LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bawa Float Glass Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.13.50 Crore) Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore Crore) Bhaval Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.7 Assigned Cheer Sagar Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3 Assigned Cheer Sagar Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 95 Assigned Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Assigned Crosslay Remedies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1441.4 # Devki Devi Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1279.2 # Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Re-affirmed Freight Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 1600 Assigned (Proposed)* * The above mentioned NCD is proposed to be raised in order pay-off the existing rated NCD issue amounting to Rs.159.00 crore in total Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 102.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 8.95 Crore) Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 25 Revised from CARE BB+ /CARE A4+ (reduced from 3.00 Crore) Gujarmal Modi Hospital And Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 # Centre For Medical Science Harsh Communication LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Hometrail Buildtech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 605.7 # Hometrail Estate Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 748.2 # Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 263004.6# (Enhanced from 23394.92 Crore) Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCDs - - Withdrawn Services Ltd J P Sortex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 370 Assigned Max Healthcare Institute Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3448.2 # Mayur Telecom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd LT/ST BkFac - - Withdrawn Modern Dalkhola Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.75 Crore) Naiknavare Profile Constructions Pvt LProposed NCDs CARE D 700 Assigned Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB (Is) - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING # The rating is on standalone basis subject to the company maintaining overall gearing not exceeding 3.8x (overall gearing projected as on March 31, 2017. Orange Agar Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2550 Assigned Prasad Lifespaces Llp LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 150 Assigned Rana Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00 Crore) Saket City Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2854.4 # Sarv Bio Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165 Revised from CARE BB Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Techno Edge Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Tirupati Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE D 55.4 Revised from CARE B+ Vellapally Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Re-affirmed (enhanced from 15 crore Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)