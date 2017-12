CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bnc Power Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 875 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.50 Crores) Capital Enterprises ST Bk Facility CARE D 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Emami Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 295.0 Crores) Five-Star Business Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed Idea Telesystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 202.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 80.00 Crores) Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Mangaldeep Superstructures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Reaffirmed #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL)/(enhanced from Rs.15.00crs) Meril Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 170 Reaffirmed #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 160 Reaffirmed #Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue# CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Reaffirmed #Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Navkar Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Om Shri Sai Baba Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Re-affirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32.5 Assigned S.N. Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Santosh Starch Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 110 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.02 Crores) Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Reaffirmed Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Zest Pharma ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.5 Assigned Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE A- 745.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.80.00 crores ) Anna Bhau Ajara Taluka Shetkari SahkarLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.5 Revised from Soot Girni Ltd CARE BB Bnc Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed Capital Enterprises LT Bk Facility CARE D 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE A 2700 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A- 22850 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Withdrawn Emami Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12931.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,160.1 Crores) Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 220.00 Crores) Flexirural Urja Jalgaon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 990 Assigned G. R. Multiflex Packaging Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE D 120 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hs Weavers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.89 Crores) K. D. Singh Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Kasera Ginning Factory Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Revised from CARE B+ Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.7 Assigned Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mangaldeep Superstructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.5 Assigned Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE AA- (SO) 370 Reaffirmed #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac# CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed (SO)/A1+ #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE AA- (SO) 212.5 Reaffirmed #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac# CARE AA- 620 Reaffirmed (SO)/A1+ (SO) #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL);/(Enhanced from Rs.38 crs) Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT BkFac# CARE AA- (SO) 274 Reaffirmed #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac# CARE AA- 740 Reaffirmed (SO)/A1+ (SO) #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL);/(Enhanced from Rs.59 crs) Meril Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd. LT/Short- term Bk CARE AA- 600 Reaffirmed Fac (SO)/A1+ (SO) #Bank Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT/Short- term Bk CARE AA- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Fac# #Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Private Limited (BHPL) Mh Parbhani Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1980 Assigned Navkar Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Om Shri Sai Baba Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Re-affirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 430 Assigned Radha Casting & Metalik Pvt. Ltd. LT BkFac CARE B 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S.N. Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 55.9 Assigned Santosh Starch Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13 Assigned Santosh Starch Products Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BB/A4 135 Assigned Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 10.95 Crores) Shree Samleswari Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shreeji Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE D 54.9 Assigned Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 811.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 76.57 Crores) Trust: Amako Ifmr Capital Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn 2016-Originator: S V Creditline Pvt Ltd (Svcl)-Amako Ifmr Capital 2016 Trust: Amako Ifmr Capital Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn 2016-Originator: S V Creditline Pvt Ltd (Svcl)-Amako Ifmr Capital 2016 Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 26.87 crores) Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.82 Crores) Welfare Organization For Multipurpose LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mass Awareness Network Yashomala Farming And Tourism Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Zest Pharma LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+/A4+ 30 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)