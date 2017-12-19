CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Construction ST BkFac CARE A4 70 Assigned Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29.8 Reaffirmed Bla Udyog Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Classical Natural Stones ST Bk Fac CARE A4 88.5 Reaffirmed Heighten Constructions ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Knit Prime ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Assigned Laxmi Construction Co ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Assigned Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Medi Assist Insurance Tpa Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Revised from CARE A1+ Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed CP^ CARE A1 2500 Assigned ^carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 11 Reaffirmed Senthil Timber Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 422.5 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Issue (IPO CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Ram Fibres India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 184.5 Reaffirmed Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40.5 Assigned Shree Krishnanand Infrastructure & ST Bk Fac CARE D 80 - Developers Pvt Ltd Sri Murugan Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Swastik Polytex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Vijay Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Vishnu Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1143.5 Revised from CARE A3 Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac# - - Withdrawn #based on the Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP# - - Withdrawn #based on the Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd NCDs# - - Withdrawn #based on the Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated debt# - - Withdrawn #based on the Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Allahabad Bank Proposed Basel III CARE A+ 13000 Assigned Additional Tier-I Bonds Anas Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.7 Assigned Apex Construction LT BkFac CARE BB 60 Assigned Aqua Designs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 630 Revised from CARE BBB- Aqua Designs (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 870 Revised from CARE BBB- / A3 Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157.3 Assigned Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk CARE BB / A4 250.5 Reaffirmed Fac Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB Ashashree Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 67 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bla Udyog Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Classical Natural Stones LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28 Reaffirmed Darbhanga Motihari Transmission Co. Lt*NCDs (Proposed) Provisional 8600 Assigned CARE AAA *Proposed NCD Issue backed by discounting of future incomes receivables from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL; rated CARE AAA; Stable/ CARE A1+). This is supplemented by a Trustee monitored Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) having tight Waterfall for servicing of the proposed NCDs. Galaxy Real Estate Developers & LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Ganapati Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned General Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned General Trading Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 80 Assigned Greenko Clean Energy Projects Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Debenture issue ^ ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 410 Reaffirmed Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt Ltd Long- Term/STBk FacCARE BBB / A3 2306.7 Reaffirmed Heighten Constructions LT Bk Facility CARE BB 50 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Series A PTC Provisional - Assigned CARE AAA Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Indigo Seaways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ Provisional 844.1 Assigned CARE A @Proposed to be backed by corporate guarantee of Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt. Ltd (SEPPL, rated CARE A; Stable / CARE A1). The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon execution of the corporate guarantee deed to the satisfaction of CARE. Ivrcl Chengapalli Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8619 Reaffirmed J D Talc LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.6 Assigned Kamsa Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 30 Assigned Knit Prime LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94 Assigned Laxmi Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 97.9 Assigned Laxmi Construction Co LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 820 Assigned Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mega Automobiles Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.9 Assigned N. B. Hi-Tech Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.4 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 30154.2 Reaffirmed Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE A/A1 65930 Reaffirmed Nimbus Motors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 325 Assigned Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46.2 Assigned Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk CARE BB 110 Assigned Rajshanti Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 188.8 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Electricals Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S K Steel Tech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 814.4 Reaffirmed Senthil Timber Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 913.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 88.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Krishnanand Infrastructure & LT Bk Fac CARE D 10 - Developers Pvt Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Laxmi Timber Traders & Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Shree Ram Fibres India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.6* Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on October 31, 2017 Shree Sita Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 126.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1131.8 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB/A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.5 Assigned Sree Vinayak Vidhyalayaa Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.1 Assigned Trust Sreereddy Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.4 Assigned Sri Murugan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 18 Assigned Stellar Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 498.9 Reaffirmed Swastik Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.5 Revised from CARE BB- Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd Long term Bk Fac CARE BBB 332 Revised from CARE BBB- Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / A3+ 1450 Revised from CARE BBB- / A3 Vijay Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2137.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Vision Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from CARE BB Yogeshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 