CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 818 Reaffirmed B. D. Transport Company ST BkFac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned B. S. Enterprise ST BkFac CARE A4+ 1.1 Assigned B. S. Roadways ST BkFac CARE A4+ 1.8 Assigned B. S. Transport Company ST BkFac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned B. T. Roadlines ST BkFac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned B.D. Roadways ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Bmd Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Revised from CARE A1+ Bmd Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue * CARE A1 700 Revised from CARE A1+ *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Earth Stone Global ST Bk Fac CARE A4 137.5 Assigned Hari Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned J. K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 634 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Commotrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Nice Sesame Agro Industries ST BkFac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed R.K. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.7 Assigned R.K. Roadlines ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.7 Assigned R.K. Transport Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.7 Assigned Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15.4 Reaffirmed Shantamani Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 634 Reaffirmed Sanvijay Rolling And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Moksh Agarbatti Company ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 633.5 Reaffirmed Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd Longterm/STBk Fac CARE BBB / A3+ 106.1 Reaffirmed Agroh Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Agroh Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB/A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 762.4 Reaffirmed Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 65.3 Reaffirmed B. D. Transport Company LT BkFac CARE BB- 99 Assigned B. S. Enterprise LT BkFac CARE BB- 98.9 Assigned B. S. Roadways LT BkFac CARE BB- 98.2 Assigned B. S. Transport Company LT BkFac CARE BB- 99 Assigned B. T. Roadlines LT BkFac CARE BB- 99 Assigned B.D. Roadways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Bmd Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2707.8 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 17.5 Assigned Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 2.5 Assigned Earth Stone Global LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 12.5 Assigned Hari Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Assigned Hubli Cotton Industries LT Bk Facility CARE B 75 Assigned J. K. Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Commotrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Magnolia Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* Moksh Agarbatti Company LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Momai Foods Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 98.6 Revised from CARE B+ Nice Sesame Agro Industries LT BkFac CARE BB- 94.4 Assigned Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4422.5 Revised from CARE A Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 3100 Revised from CARE A / CARE A2+ R.K. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.3 Assigned R.K. Roadlines LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.3 Assigned R.K. Transport Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.3 Assigned Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 147.5 Reaffirmed Rishi Reality Leasing Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 152.5 Assigned Sanvijay Rolling And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sewa Grih Rin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Shantamani Enterprise LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Shree Veerabhadreshwara Rice Indust LT Bk Facility CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20298.9 Revised from CARE D Sunshine Liquid Storage Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 165 Assigned Tarsons Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 784.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Theme Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 38.9 Assigned United Global Corporation Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac Provisional 660@ Revised from – Non-Fund Based CARE BB+ CARE BBB- #to be backed by corporate guarantee from SSPL / Issuer not Cooperating United Global Corporation Ltd Long -Term BkFac – CARE BB+ 190@ Revised from Fund Based CARE BBB- @backed by corporate guarantee from Sri Srinivasa Construction Constructions India Pvt. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 