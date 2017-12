CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Arav Dev Construction Co. Pvt. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 110 Assigned Ltd. Aegis Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4219.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.411.98 crores) Alchaw Metprint India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Revised from CARE A4 B. G. Transport Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned B.G.Roadlines ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3 190 Reaffirmed Bhanu Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhupinder Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Color Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 44.5 Reaffirmed G. B. Enterprises Transport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.1 Assigned Goyal Educational & Welfare Society ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from ISSUER NOT COOPERATING CARE A4 G. S. Roadlines ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned G. S. Roadways ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Gtv Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Gujral Roadways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.1 Assigned Indo Nabin Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Rattan Kaur ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.2 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP CARE A2 1500 Reaffirmed Subhash Singh Choudhary ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Synnova Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17 Assigned T. K. Roadlines ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned T. K. Roadways ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Tejinder Kaur ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2501 Reaffirmed (reduced from 260.10 Crores) Unitech Fabricators And Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Arav Dev Construction Co. Pvt. LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 22.5 Assigned Ltd. Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2742.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.32.29 crores) Aegis Logistics Ltd NCDs CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Alchaw Metprint India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30.1 Revised from CARE BB- Arex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 338.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crores) Arex Industries Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.50 crores) Ats Heights Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE BB 800 Reaffirmed (NCDs- NCDs) Ats Heights Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE BB 850 Assigned (NCDs- NCDs- Proposed) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 11060 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 1000 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac ProvCARE 1940 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) B. G. Transport Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned B.G.Roadlines LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Bhanu Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhupinder Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Color Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 267.9 Revised from CARE B+ Color Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 100 Revised from CARE B+ G. B. Enterprises Transport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.9 Assigned G. S. Roadlines LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned G. S. Roadways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Goyal Educational & Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105.2 Assigned Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 170 Assigned Gtv Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gujral Roadways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.9 Assigned Indo Nabin Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 198.5 Reaffirmed Indo Nabin Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Indo Nabin Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4+ 650 Reaffirmed Kanha Exim LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Assigned Pvr Solar Energy Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 104.4 Assigned Raheja Icon NCD issue CARE BB(SO) 680 - Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 770.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.76.13 Crores) Rattan Kaur LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.8 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Preference Share CARE BBB 250 Revised from Capital CARE BBB Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 22000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 180 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 515 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ - Revised from CARE BBB+ * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 65.70 for Instrument of USD 4 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ - Revised from CARE BBB+ ** Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 66.34 for Instrument of USD 7 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ - Revised from CARE BBB+ ^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 70 for Instrument of USD 10 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ - Revised from CARE BBB+ ^^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 68 for Instrument of USD 5 million Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 650 Revised from CARE BBB+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD - Subordinated CARE BBB+ 210 Revised from Debentures CARE BBB Seagull Publishers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shiva Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 848.4 Reaffirmed Subhash Singh Choudhary LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Suryavathi Energy Llp LT Bk Facility CARE BB 150 Assigned Synnova Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 302.9 Assigned T. K. Roadlines LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned T. K. Roadways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Tejinder Kaur LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Unibait Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Unitech Fabricators And Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.6 Assigned Ltd Vishnu Vardhan Solar Energy Llp LT Bk Facility CARE BB 103 Assigned Vivriti Matic 010 2017 (Originator: Series A1 PTC ProvCARE A+ - Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Ltd) (SO) Vivriti Matic 010 2017 (Originator: Series A2 PTC ProvCARE BBB+ - Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 