CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Agh Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 21.6 Revised from CARE A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Andaman Timber Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Aro Granite Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1210 Reaffirmed Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 395 Reaffirmed Global Profiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Ju Agrisciences Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE A4 Pacific Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd CP CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.73 crore Crore) Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Timex Art Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Reliance Retail Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 2000 Reaffirmed Program (Jewellery Purchase Scheme) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 253.6 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile Subordinated debt CARE AA(SO) 1500 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 27016.5 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile NCDs CARE AA+(SO) 14000 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 10479.9 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile LT Bk CARE AA+(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Fac(Proposed)@ @ to be backed by the Letter of Comfort from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile NCDs CARE AA+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd(Erstwhile NCDs CARE AA+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Agh Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 107.3 Revised from CARE B (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Andaman Timber Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 378.2 Revised from CARE B+ Apar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5389 Reaffirmed Apar Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 35750 Reaffirmed Aro Granite Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125.3 Reaffirmed Azure Clean Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL - - Withdrawn (Reduced from 48.10 Crore) Bodhi Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Reaffirmed Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 187.5 Revised from CARE BB (Rs. Two hundred crore only Crore) Cms It Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Cms It Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 800 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.27 crore Crore) Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 505 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.00 Crore) Gakhil Resort & Spa LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ganpat Rai Kewal Ram Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Global Profiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Heritage Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 111.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 81.84 Crore) Ju Agrisciences Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00 Crore) K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ST Bk CARE BB 5260 Reaffirmed Fac Reaffirmed Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 475 Revised from CARE B+ Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 509.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 70.00 Crore) Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Moon Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pacific Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.4 Assigned Pacific Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/A4 110 Assigned Fac Plasma Metal Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 350 Assigned Rajrajeshwar Cotton Industries LT BkFac CARE BB- 55.8 Assigned Reliance Home Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 5000 Continues on Bonds – credit watch PublicIssue^ ^CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in the instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to other debt instruments. Reliance Home Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AA 1000 Continues on Bonds – Pvt. Issue^ credit watch ^CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II bonds after taking into consideration their increased sensitiveness to the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in the instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to other debt instruments. Reliance Home Finance Ltd NCD (with CARE AA+ 20000 Assigned detachable warrants) Reliance Home Finance Ltd NCD Public Issue CARE AA+ 30000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 80000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Home Finance Ltd Market Linked CARE PP MLD 3000 Continues on Debentures AA+ (PP MLD credit watch Double A Plus) Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd LTFac CARE BBB- 3974.5 Revised from CARE BB Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd Long/STFac CARE BBB-/A3 16700 Assigned Rock And Storm Distillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Sagar Wines Marketeers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Re-affirmed (enhanced from Rs.32 crore Crore) Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac LT/ ST CARE BBB+ 15850 Reaffirmed BkFac /CARE BBB+/A3+ Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.25 Crore) Saroj Weavers Pvt Ltd LT BkFac # CARE A- (SO) 249 Assigned # Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited. Shiv Shakti Modern Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 112 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15 crore Crore) Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shreejikrupa Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.50 crore Crore) Shreejikrupa Project Ltd LT/ST Bk CARE BBB/A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Saraswathi Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Tayal Fibers LT BkFac CARE B+ 118.4 Assigned Timex Art Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Trinity Landmark Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2500 Revised from CARE BBB- Udaipur Cement Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 300 Assigned Udaipur Cement Works Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA 200 Assigned (SO)/A1+ (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 