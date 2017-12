CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Fashions Pvt Ltd STBk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Assigned Arjun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Asean Agencies ST Bk Facility CARE A4 35 Assigned Ashoka P.U. Foam India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Assigned Bhandari Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 837 Reaffirmed enhanced from 50 Crore Ceres Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 300 Crore Cossmo Tex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Dhiraj Engineers & Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Innovare Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Assigned Instromedix India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from 2.20 Crore Jindal (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4900 Reaffirmed Jsw Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Placed on credit watch with developing implications reduced from 50.00 Crore Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A2 115 Reaffirmed based Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Soni Soya Products Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Narsingh Thakur ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned P. M. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 23.6 Revised from CARE B on the basis of best available information ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patwari Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Re-affirmed Pooja Mini Modern Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.2 Assigned Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Supreme Gold Irrigations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Italica Floor Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 65000 Assigned; Credit Watch with developing implications Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 40000 Continues on Credit Watch with developing implications Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 85000 Assigned Placed on Credit Watch With Developing Implications Vinci Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Fashions Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 40 Assigned Arjun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 36.5 Assigned Asean Agencies LT Bk Facility CARE BB 90 Assigned Ashoka P.U. Foam India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.4 Assigned Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Atlantic Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Bengal & Assam Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1145 Revised from CARE A Reduced from 149.50 Crore Bhandari Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Bhandari Exports LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 120 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Brij Engineering Works-Kanpur LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 70 Assigned A4 C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5663 Reaffirmed enhanced from 200 Crore Ceres Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ceres Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Cossmo Tex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 1.44 Crore Dhiraj Engineers & Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Goels Coir Foam (India) Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 40 Assigned Golden Retreats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.5 Assigned Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT-Inter-Corporate Provisional 1000 Assigned Deposit (ICD) IssueCARE AAA (SO) Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Placed on Compliant credit watch Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds @ with negative implications @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I (AT1) Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration Innovare Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 773.5 Assigned Instromedix India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Instromedix India Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BB/CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4 Enhanced from 5.48 Crore Italica Floor Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jindal (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5812.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 385.78 Jsw Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 13947.3 Placed on credit watch with developing implications reduced from 1796.68 Crore Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.9 Assigned Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB+ 165.2 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFund CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed based Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 327.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 35.55 Crore Mainak Agro Food Product LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45.4 Assigned Muthoot Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Narsingh Thakur LT Bk Fac CARE B 36 Assigned P. M. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 76.4 Revised from CARE B on the basis of best available information ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pack Paper Agencies Pvt Ltd Long Term/ ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 105 - Fac A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patil And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Revised from CARE B- Patil And Company Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 70 Revised from CARE B- Patwari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Re-affirmed Pooja Mini Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.6 Assigned Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147 Reaffirmed Sahyog Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sayed Hifazat Ali LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.5 Assigned Shivam Oils And Proteins Industry LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Muthukumaran Silks LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Shri Kalyanika Promoters & Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Soni Soya Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.7* Revised from CARE B+ *Outstanding as on December 14, 2017 Suncity Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Supreme Gold Irrigations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 116.7 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Revised from CARE B+ Vinci Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.9 Assigned Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 13.5 Assigned Fac A4 Vitra India Glass Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 46.3 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)