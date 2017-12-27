CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 270 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.19.00 Crore) Arion Healthcare ST BkFac CARE A4 20 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A4+ Askar Microns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82 Reaffirmed Astron Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 170 Reaffirmed Auto Czars ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Avexa Corporation Pvt Ltd [Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd] Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac loan CARE A3+ 260 Assigned Elecon ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Issuer Not Cooperating Fermenta Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac- LC/BG CARE A3+ 52.5 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Flora O Foods ST BkFac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed *Carved out of working capital limits Krbl Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.600 Crore) L N Constructions ST Bk Facility CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed L. C. Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on Best available information Maa Ganga Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Macrocosm Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Madhav Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Magadh Micro Towers And Transmission ST facility CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9.2 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 405 Revised from CARE A4+; (enhanced from 35.50 Crore) Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Mrinal Jyoti Das ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Partap Industries Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 40 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Pinakin Plastoforming Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Pratibha Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77.6 Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Savino Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Solarsqaure Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 147 Assigned Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 35 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Sunil Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 189 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.25 Crore) Supreme Import Export Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Swastik Electrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Assigned The Climate Makers (Sales) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Vsn International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshaya Agro Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Akshaya Agro Sales Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 260.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.05 Crore) Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.00 Crore) Arion Healthcare LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB+ Askar Microns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Astron Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 450.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 49.59 Crore) Auto Czars LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Avexa Corporation Pvt Ltd [Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Reaffirmed Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd] (reduced from Rs.75.00 Crore) Avexa Corporation Pvt Ltd [Erstwhile LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 2050 Reaffirmed Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd] (enhanced from Rs.200.00 Crore) Bharat Hitech (Cements) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 177.4 Revised from CARE BB-; (reduced from 17.76 Crore) Bmd Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ 495 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.55.50 Crore); @backed by corporate guarantee provided by BMD Private Limited Cb Doctor Ventilators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Cb Doctor Ventilators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 12.5 Revised from CARE B Cb Doctor Ventilators Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 30 Long-term rating revised from CARE B; and Short-term rating reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 256 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.63 Crore) Dee Vee Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 2318.7 Reaffirmed Dheer Agri Godowns LT Bk Fac CARE A- 160.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 33.00 Crore) Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 270 Issuer Not Cooperating Dil Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn (proposed lease rental discounting) Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 290 Assigned Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 200 Assigned Elecon LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Enviro Control Associates (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 80 Reaffirmed Enviro Control Associates (I) Pvt Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 114 Crore) Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.00 Crore) Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB+ 340 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 87.5 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.3 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Flora O Foods LT BkFac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Gac Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00 Crore) Gaytri Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 84.2 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Gupta Builders & Promoters Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Issuer Not Cooperating Hansdeep Industries & Trading Co. Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA 5250 Reaffirmed Harsh Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A- 147 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 30.75 Crore) Jagat Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A- 96.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.34 Crore) Jaimal Singh Satnam Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Jatin Agro LT Bk Fac CARE A- 271.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 44.24 Crore) Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 16438.9 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA 4097.9 Reaffirmed Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Revised from CARE BB Karthikey Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 60 Assigned Kudu Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Issuer Not Cooperating Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.1 Reaffirmed L N Constructions LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed L. C. Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on Best available information Maa Ganga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Macrocosm Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Assigned Madhav Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Magadh Micro Towers And Transmission LT Bk Facility CARE B 20.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 343.4 Reaffirmed Mayur Roller Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190 Revised from CARE BB+; (reduced from 24.00 Crore) Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 146.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.03 Crore) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxviii Series A1 PTCs -- Withdrawn Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxviii Series A2 PTCs -- Withdrawn Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxviii Second Loss -- Withdrawn Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Facility Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxviii Liquidity Facility -- Withdrawn Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Mighty Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned Molagavalli Renewable Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE A+ 3130 Assigned LTInstrument – Non-Convertible Debentures (Issuance III) @ Mrinal Jyoti Das LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Narmada Wind Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE A+ 5880 Assigned LTInstrument – Non-Convertible Debentures (Issuance II) @ Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short-term bank facilities of the company with immediate effect, as the company has repaid the said bank facility in full and there is no amount outstanding under the said bank facility. Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3700 Revised from CARE BBB+; (enhanced from 325 Crore) Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 7900 Revised from CARE BBB+; /CARE A2 ; (enhanced from 700 Crore) Partap Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 351.3 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Pinakin Plastoforming Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Revised from CARE BB- and removed from issuer not cooperating Pratibha Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Pratibha Engineering Services LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 50 Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AAA 1352 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.140.50 Crore) Reliance Capital Ltd LT debt Programme CARE AA+ 170000 (Credit watch with developing implications) Reliance Capital Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 20000 (Credit watch with developing implications) Reliance Capital Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD 10000 Debentures AA+ (Credit watch with developing implications) Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 125000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 25000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Continues on credit watch Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd Market Linked CARE PP MLD 2000 Debentures AA+ Continues on credit watch Renew Wind Energy (Rajasthan One) Pvt Proposed CARE A+ 5740 Assigned Ltd LTInstrument – Non-Convertible Debentures (Issuance I) @ Satyam Builders LT BkFac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB+; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Savino Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237.2 Revised from CARE B ; (Reduced from 25.75 Crore) Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shri Shamrao Patil Yadravkar LT Bk Fac CARE D 74.9 Assigned Educational And Charitable Trust Shripal Goel Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Solarsqaure Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42 Assigned Sterling Gated Community Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE B+ 600 -NCD issue Revised from CARE B+; Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1909.8 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Sunder Deep Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Sunil Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 284.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 28.68 Crore) Supersonic Distribution & Services PvtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 241.8 Ltd Revised from CARE BB-; /CARE A4 Supreme Import Export Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned The Climate Makers (Sales) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.5 Reaffirmed Vsn International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Woodfield Systems International Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150.1 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 