CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd Short term BkFac CARE A2 6024 Surveillance (reduced from 702.40crs) A.R.C Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.2 Reaffirmed Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac –FB CARE A3 216 Reaffirmed Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Non fund based Letter of Credit Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 132 Reaffirmed Non fund based Bk guarantee Autolite (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Reaffirmed Bardhaman Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bps Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 112 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chemrow India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 285 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 29.50 Crore) Coastal Corporation Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3 200 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Coimbatore Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 370 Reaffirmed Friends Timber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 162.5 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 165 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Short – term Bk FacCARE A3 105 Revised from CARE A3+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jiva Plywoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Fac - - Withdrawn K V R Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Madhu Cable And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Fertochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Neueon Towers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2000.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Platinuum Edu Trust ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rani Sati Agro Food Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Real Grow Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Santhoshimathaa Edible Oils Refinery ST Bk Fac CARE A3 390 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Splendid Metal Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2691.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sree Lakshmi Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sri Varsha Food Products India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 158.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING The Amir Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 145 Revised from CARE A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Twenty Four Secure Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 + 377.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ 780 Surveillance/ Enhancement LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 3240 Surveillance 3F Industries Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB+/A2 1100 Surveillance/ Enhancement (enhanced from 10.00crs) A.R.C Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.37crs) Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds Issue CARE A- (SO) 3441.8 Reaffirmed Ambani Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 303.5 Reaffirmed Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB 734 Reaffirmed Autolite (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72 Reaffirmed Banasthali Vidyapith LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 91.3 Reaffirmed Bardhaman Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.05 Crore) Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bps Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 6.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chemrow India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.50 Crore) Chhabra Autolink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Coastal Corporation Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 650 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Cream Jewellery LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/A4 70 Revised from Fac CARE BB/Reaffirmed Dhruv Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Reaffirmed Friends Timber Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac TL – UBI CARE C 91.9 ISSUER NOT # COOPERATING #UBI- United Bank of India Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE C 200 ISSUER NOT Limits – UBI COOPERATING Global Offshore Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac – NFB CARE C/A4 130 ISSUER NOT Limits- UBI COOPERATING Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac –TL CARE D 3713 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – FBL CARE D 240 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Global Offshore Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac – CARE D 150 ISSUER NOT Non-FBL COOPERATING Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD - Series-III CARE C 2000 Revised from Ltd CARE B+ Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE D 20630 Revised from Ltd CARE B+ (reduced from 2,113.93 Crore) Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 6000 Revised from Ltd CARE B+/CARE A4 Ilabs Hyderabad Technology Centre Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1000 Assigned Ltd Indian Additives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE AA/A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Iskrupa Mall Management Company Pvt LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Iskrupa Mall Management Company Pvt LT Bk Fac – Lease CARE BBB- (SO) 312 Reaffirmed Ltd Rental Discounting (reduced from 36.00 Crore) Janta Filling Station LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE BBB-/A3 390 Revised from CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jayanti Contractors And Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jiva Plywoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.1 Reaffirmed Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Fac - - Withdrawn Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn K V R Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Kreya Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Kreya Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 60 Assigned Madhu Cable And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Assigned Mahesh Vegoils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Mahesh Vegoils Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.80 Crore) Malabar Precious Jewels (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Ltd Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Marco Cables Pvt Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Maru Transmission Service Company Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- 945 Reaffirmed Maruti Fertochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 220 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Navayuga Real Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 397.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore Crore) Neueon Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14202.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nirmaan Rmbs Trust Series II Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Reaffirmed 2013-Originator: Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Nirmaan Rmbs Trust Series II Series A2 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Revised from 2013-Originator: Dewan Housing Finance CARE AA- (SO) Ltd Nirmaan Rmbs Trust Series III Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Reaffirmed 2013-Originator: Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Nirmaan Rmbs Trust Series III Series A2 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Revised from 2013-Originator: Dewan Housing Finance CARE AA (SO) Ltd Nirmaan Rmbs Trust Series IV Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Reaffirmed 2013-Originator: Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Nirmaan Rmbs Trust Series IV Series A2 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Revised from 2013-Originator: Dewan Housing Finance CARE AA (SO) Ltd Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd LT NCDs-II CARE BB 189.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd LT NCDs-I CARE BB(SO) 1263 Revised from CARE BB+ Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 18.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 1.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Palaparthi Super Speciality Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE D 700 ISSUER NOT Pvt Ltd COOPERATING Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.5 Reaffirmed Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 104.2 Reaffirmed (reduce from 11.11 Crore) Platinuum Edu Trust LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prosper Jewel Arcade L.L.P. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) - Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Malabar Gold Private Limited (MGPL). Rakesh Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rakesh Advertising Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 85 Reaffirmed Rani Sati Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ratnagarbha Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 129.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Real Grow Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 298 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rosetta Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator:Series A PTC# ProvCARE A (SO)- - Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd) #Series A PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis S.K. Sulz Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Revised from CARE B, stable Sai Chakra Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 3500 Reaffirmed @ The rated facility holds credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Prestige Estate Projects Limited. Sai Venkat Vishnu Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sameer Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Sameer Construction Company LT / ST BkFac CARE B+/A4 30 Assigned Santhoshimathaa Edible Oils Refinery LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 114 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 14.95 Crore) Shanti Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.8 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sindhanur Gangavathi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1800 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Skm Buildcon LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Splendid Metal Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 17018.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sree Lakshmi Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5.00 Crore) Sri Varsha Food Products India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 441.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Srikanth International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 365 Assigned Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Surya Laxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.4 Assigned The Amir Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Revised from CARE BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tirupati Balajee Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.1 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Twenty Four Secure Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Umak Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 663.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 219.3 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs.24.27 crore Crore) Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ysg Cabs And Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 