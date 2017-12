CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Anupam Udyog ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Araxxa Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Bhaskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Bhaskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non - - Withdrawn Fund Based) Briar Knoll Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Forace Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Inter Knit Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77 Reaffirmed J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 279 Reaffirmed Jimcap Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 82 Reaffirmed Kanupat Himghar Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE D 0.9 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Kolkata Marine Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.50 Crore) Krushi Infras India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 544.7 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2480 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 223.00 Crore) Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5.4 Reaffirmed Marwar Udhyog ST Bk Fac CARE A Four 5 Assigned Navkar Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore Crore) Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Revised from CARE A3 S.K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 - Shivangan Spinner Export India Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A 20 Assigned Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Santhoshimathaa Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 328 Revised from CARE A4+ Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shraddha Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Gurukrupa Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Spectrum Dyes And Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 96 Reaffirmed Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6 Revised from CARE A4 (Reduced from 1.00 Crore) Sports International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.8 Reaffirmed Sri M.S.P Velayutha Nadar ST Bk Facility CARE A4 120 Assigned Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt (STD)/ CP - - Withdrawn (CP) (Carved Out) St Woven Bags Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd ST Instruments- CARE A1 1000 Assigned CP- Proposed # # carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Team Engineers Advance Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 96.5 Revised from CARE A4 Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed *The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Time Mauser Industries Private Limited (TMIPL) principally derives strength from the credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort (LOC) extended by Time Technoplast Limited (TTL, flagship company of Time group) to the lender of TMIPL. Trimula Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Chanakya Group LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 600 Assigned Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Anupam Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Araxxa Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.9 Revised from CARE B+ Bankey Bihari Infrahomes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Bansal Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Bhaskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund - - Withdrawn Based) Bhaskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. Long Term Bk CARE BBB+ 1555.4 Reaffirmed Fac (TL) Bhaskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 1180 Reaffirmed Based) Briar Knoll Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 49.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Cedar Inclusive Finance Trust 1 Series A1 PTC Provisional 2000 Assigned CARE A- Cedar Inclusive Finance Trust 1 Series A3 PTC Provisional 80 Assigned CARE BBB- Cedar Inclusive Finance Trust 1 Series A2 PTC Provisional 50 Assigned CARE BBB+ Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.52 Crore) Dynamic Powertech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd Series A1 PTC Provisional 2000 Assigned CARE A- Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd Series A3 PTC Provisional 80 Assigned CARE BBB- Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd Series A2 PTC Provisional 50 Assigned CARE BBB+ Forace Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Ghevariya Export LT/Short TermBk CARE BB+/A4+ 120 Downgraded Fac from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 45 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds Issue CARE A- 3707 Reaffirmed Jimcap Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 223.1 Reaffirmed Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds Issue CARE A- 2784.9 Reaffirmed Kamal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Kanupat Himghar Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE D 110.9 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Kolkata Marine Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Reaffirmed Krushi Infras India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 154 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating; Ktc Threads Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+/ 15.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.87 Crore) Ktc Threads Llp LT/ ST BkFac CARE B+/A4 110 Reaffirmed Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3403 Reaffirmed Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 174.1 Reaffirmed Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 150 Reaffirmed M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 808 Reaffirmed M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 5 Reaffirmed Marwar Udhyog LT Bk Fac CARE B-/ 50.7 Assigned Marwar Udhyog LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B-/A Four 20 Assigned Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 70 Assigned Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 120 Assigned Navkar Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 130 Reaffirmed Nemcare Hospital Tezpur Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB/ 42 Revised from CARE BBB- Positronics Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BB/A4 35 Revised from Fac CARE BBB-; /A3 Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 35 Reaffirmed Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 281.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 356.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 36.45 Crore) S.K. Jain Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Santhoshimathaa Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 18.70 Crore) Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 73 Assigned Shivangan Spinner Export India Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.5 Assigned Shree Gurukrupa Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 244.6 Reaffirmed Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB / A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Shri Jambheshwar Gums LT Bk Fac CARE B+/ 30 Assigned Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sintex Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sk Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.6 Reaffirmed Spectrum Dyes And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 652.3 Revised from CARE BBB Spectrum Dyes And Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long/ ST BkFac CARE BBB+ 1200 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / A3+ Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 67.6 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 7.91 Crore) Sports International LT Bk Fac CARE BB/ 97 Reaffirmed Sri M.S.P Velayutha Nadar LT Bk Facility CARE B/ 30 Assigned St Woven Bags Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B/ 99.1 Reaffirmed Team Engineers Advance Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 371.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.42 Crore) Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A 250 Reaffirmed *The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Time Mauser Industries Private Limited (TMIPL) principally derives strength from the credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort (LOC) extended by Time Technoplast Limited (TTL, flagship company of Time group) to the lender of TMIPL. Trimula Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Viaton Energy Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 419.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 43.00 Crore) Vivriti Pavo 012 2017 Series A1 PTC CARE A- 660 Assigned Vivriti Pavo 012 2017 Series A2 PTC CARE BBB 17.5 Assigned Vivriti Pavo 012 2017 Series A3 PTC CARE BBB 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)