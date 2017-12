CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akrati Technimont Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd CP$ CARE A1 3300 Reaffirmed $-transferred from ESAF Microfinance and Investments Private Limited consequent to execution of Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) Hari Marine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50 CR) Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Saw Limited (J Saw, rated CARE AA-; Positive and CARE A1+) Jindal Saw Ltd ST Debt (Including - - Withdrawn CPs) Jindal Saw Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 38000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3,018 crore) Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Properties And Holdings LCP (for IPO CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) Kotecha Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer not cooperating Keventer Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 499 Reaffirmed Lord Venkateswara Educational Trust ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 3,500 crore) Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 39.5 Assigned Mettu Chinna Mallareddy Godowns ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.3 Assigned Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Roshni Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk FacNon-fund CARE A3 1550 Reaffirmed Based BG/LC Sakar Granito (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Revised from CARE A4+ Shivakriti International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Skilled Construction Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.5 Reaffirmed Technico Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23 CR) Universal Stainless ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarohi Solar Pvt Ltd LT loan CARE BBB+ 2870.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.300.66 crore) Aarohi Solar Pvt Ltd Non-FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 260 Revised from (Forward Contract CARE BBB- / Derivate Limits) Acme Jaiselmer Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT loan CARE BBB+ 1152.1 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) (reduced from Rs.120.38 crore) Acme Jaiselmer Solar Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1100 Revised from (Forward Contract CARE BBB- / Derivate Limits) Akrati Technimont Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Bhilwara-Rajsamand Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2764 Revised from CARE BBB Daenerys Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC CARE A- (SO) - Reaffirmed Daenerys Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC CARE AA- (SO) - Reaffirmed Dayanidhi Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT loan CARE BBB+ 2289.4 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) (reduced from Rs.239.77 crore) Dayanidhi Solar Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 210 Revised from (Forward Contract CARE BBB- / Derivate Limits) Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – CARE A- 140 Assigned CC Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – CARE A- 154 Assigned TL Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE A- 301.7 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 349.58 CR),,$-transferred from ESAF Microfinance and Investments Private Limited consequent to execution of Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd Tier II Bond issue CARE A- 1250 Assigned (Proposed) Ganpati Mega Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Gm Infinite Dwellings (India) P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 930 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 114.30 CR) Hari Marine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 169.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.97 CR) Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.45 CR) Havmor Ice Cream Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 505.8 Reaffirmed Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4 Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk FacTL - - Withdrawn Jindal Itf Ltd NCD issue (NCD-II) - - Withdrawn Jindal Itf Ltd NCD issue (NCD-III)- - Withdrawn Jindal Itf Ltd PTC (PTCs) - - Withdrawn Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk FacTL@ CARE AA-(SO) 2486 Revised from CARE A+(SO) (reduced from Rs.300.00crore),@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Saw Limited (J Saw, rated CARE AA-; Positive and CARE A1+) Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk FacCC@ CARE AA-(SO) 420 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Saw Limited (J Saw, rated CARE AA-; Positive and CARE A1+) Jindal Saw Ltd NCD I - - Withdrawn Jindal Saw Ltd Proposed NCDs-IV - - Withdrawn Jindal Saw Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 29500 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from Rs.3,018 crore) Jindal Saw Ltd NCD II CARE AA- 1000 Revised from CARE A+ Jindal Saw Ltd NCD III CARE AA- 2500 Revised from CARE A+ Keventer Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 645.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 98.56 CR) Keventer Agro Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 551.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kotecha Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 35 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Lord Venkateswara Educational Trust LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 545 Revised from CARE AA / CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.44.50 crore) Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Reaffirmed Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 Medica Hospitals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 887.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 92.44 CR) Mettu Chinna Mallareddy Godowns LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.7 Assigned New Sapna Granite Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 78.4 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating Niranjana Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT loan CARE BBB+ 1147.2 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) (reduced from Rs.120.37 crore) Niranjana Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 110 Revised from (Forward Contract CARE BBB- / Derivate Limits) Om Besco Rail Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 460 - Issuer not cooperating Oopal Diamond LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reclassified from Short Term Rating-CARE A4 Pradeep Mining And Constructions Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB 243 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 29.16 crore) Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 510 Reaffirmed A3 Ravani Realters LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1200 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.125 crore) Rchem (Somanahalli) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 41.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.51 CR) Roshni Creations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ Revised from CARE BB Saisudhir Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1468.7 - Issuer not cooperating Sakar Granito (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 259.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 30.83 CR) Salasar Balaji Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1000 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Senthur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.04 CR) Shivakriti International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18 CR) Shivakriti International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 72 CR) Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Revised from CARE BB+ Skilled Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.90 CR) Soham Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.5 Assigned Technico Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1123.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 58.07 CR) Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 450 Reaffirmed Universal Stainless LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.75 CR) Uttam Doors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92 - Issuer not cooperating Vantage Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 - Issuer not cooperating Vinod Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.5 Assigned Vishwatma Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT loan CARE BBB+ 1742.7 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) (reduced from Rs.180.28 crore) Vishwatma Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 160 Revised from (Forward Contract CARE BBB- / Derivate Limits) Vtp Corporation Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 526 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)