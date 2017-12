CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Brij Raj Holdings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 107.5 Reaffirmed Gtn Textile Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 797 Reaffirmed Hindustan Equipments Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned India Circuits Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced form 7.50 CR) Jindal Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information K.H.T Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Reaffirmed Kumar Brothers Chemists Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed M. R. Enterprises_(Jaipur) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Jai Ganesh Ispat& Ferro Alloys Pvt LtdST Bk Fac Withdrawn Patspin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1575 Reaffirmed Peermade Development Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.70 CR) Saraf Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 14.3 Reaffirmed Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 230 Revised from CARE A3 Tmf Holdings Ltd CP CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Visaka Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1150 Reaffirmed Viraj Enterprises ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Visu Leasing And Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1 2500 Assigned Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2776 Reaffirmed Vhv Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Yash Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Visaka Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AA- (FD) 250 Revised from programme CARE A+ (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABT Investments (India) Pvt Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE D 1000 Revised from Debentures CARE B Ajanta Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Ajanta Pharma Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA / CARE 750 Reaffirmed Based) A1+ Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20000 Assigned Corporation Asthalakshmi Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 230.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced form 18.00 CR) Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 16015.8 Reaffirmed Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Brij Raj Holdings LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Deekay Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed Deekay Impex LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Dreamz Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Revised from CARE B East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 1366.1 Reaffirmed Fermi Solar Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 3795 Assigned Gn Pal And Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Greenko Clean Energy Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Provisional 1000 Assigned NonConvertible CARE A+ (SO) Debenture issue ^ ^proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ). Gtn Textile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 290.1 Reaffirmed Hindustan Equipments Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 399.1 Assigned Hindustan Equipments Pvt. Ltd. LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 96 Assigned /CARE A3 India Circuits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced form 7.50 CR) Jai Ganesh Ispat& Ferro Alloys Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac Withdrawn Jindal Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 197.1 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information K.H.T Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 374.9 Reaffirmed Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BB/CARE A4240 Revised from Fac CARE BB-/CARE A4 Kumar Brothers Chemists Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 370 Reaffirmed Liz Traders And Agents Pvt Ltd LT/ ST instruments CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ M. R. Enterprises_(Jaipur) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Maliram Jewellers LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB/CARE A4150 Reaffirmed Fac Modern Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 86.1 Reaffirmed National Energy Trading And Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 200 Revised from CARE BBB National Energy Trading And Services Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB /CARE A3+ Omvishwa Grains Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Parth Thread Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 49.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.08 CR) Parth Thread Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed Patspin India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1210.6 Reaffirmed Peermade Development Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80.2 Reaffirmed Rohtak Panipat Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9707.2 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 314.1 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Issue (IPO Withdrawn Financing) Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Sneh Sadan Traders And Agents Ltd LT/ ST instruments CARE AA- 2750 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3572.2 Revised from CARE BBB Venkatesh Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Visaka Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 1185 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Vhv Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Viraj Enterprises LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Visaka Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2573.6 Revised from CARE A+ Visu Leasing And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Assigned Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2248 Reaffirmed Yash Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 836.2 Reaffirmed Yash Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE BBB- 583.4 Reaffirmed capital facility) Yash Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non CARE BBB- 55.4 Reaffirmed Fund Based - BG) Yogesh Poultry And Breeding Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 