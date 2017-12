CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananthalakshmi Agro Foods ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Anutex Shopping Mall Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. ST fund based Bk CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Fac C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 132.00crs) Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Icici Prudential Mutual Fund Overdraft facility CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Jambuwala Capital Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 532.5 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Revised from CARE A4 L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Family CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Credit Ltd) Financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP (for IPO - - Withdrawn financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP (for IPO - - Withdrawn financing) Panacea Biotec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 619.7 Revised from CARE A4 R.N. Gupta & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 336 Assigned Rmbay ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00crs) Rubamin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 559.7 Revised from CARE A2+ Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 187.5 Reaffirmed Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1312.8 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 128.28crs) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kuantum Papers Ltd LT/Medium-term CARE BBB+ (FD) 400 Reaffirmed Fixed deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananthalakshmi Agro Foods LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Anutex Shopping Mall Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10.51crs) Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. LT fund based Bk CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd. NCDs - - Withdrawn Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd. Fund based Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed (CC) Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd. Non-Fund based Bk CARE A+(SO) 1540 Reaffirmed Fac (LC) Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd. NCDs CARE A+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd. NCDs CARE A+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST CARE 18335.3 Reaffirmed Fundbased/Non-fund A+(SO)/CARE based Bk Fac A1+(SO) Dredging Corporation Of India Tax Free, Secured, CARE A+ 588.8 Revised from Redeemable NCDs CARE AA- Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 198 Reaffirmed Globus Spirits Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2713.4 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 284.4crs) Globus Spirits Ltd. Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2 100 Revised from CARE A Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35 crore) Hdfc Credila Financial Services Pvt LtPerpetual Debt CARE AA+ 500 Assigned Jaipur National University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2759.7 Revised from CARE BBB Issuer not cooperating Katihar Medical College LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 220.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.55crs) Kay Vee Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Reaffirmed Krishna Export LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2150.8 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 280 Revised from CARE BB Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 500 Revised from Fac A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 325 Revised from CARE BBB+ Man Infraconstruction Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1881.8 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ /CARE A2 Man Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1600 Revised from /CARE A2+ (SO) CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2(SO) Omid Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Revised from CARE BB- Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9595.5 Revised from CARE B+ Premium Harvest Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 203 Reaffirmed Prithipal Singh And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Prithipal Singh And Company LT/ ST Fac CARE BB /CARE 55 Assigned A4+ R.N. Gupta & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 404.2 Assigned Rmbay LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Rubamin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2233.7 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 225.25crs) Shrachi Burdwan Developers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Ram Agro India LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.8 Assigned Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57 Reaffirmed Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1870 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 178.64crs) The Indian Film Combine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16000 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 