CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Wood Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed Avinash Buildcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned C. P. Bagal And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed Delhi Trading Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Assigned Eastman International ST Bk Fac CARE A2 647.5 Assigned Hi-Power Electrical Industries ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2 (SO) 20 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sealwel Corporation Private Limited (rated CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2 ). Padma Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R M Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 765 Reaffirmed Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed Supreme Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tirupati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 19.8 Assigned Transcon Industries ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2 (SO) 20 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sealwel Corporation Private Limited (rated ‘CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2’). Umang Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 102 Revised from CARE A4 Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Aadheesh Texfab Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 153 Reaffirmed Avinash Buildcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Basel III – Tier CARE AAA 33500 Reaffirmed II Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds I Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Bonds II C. P. Bagal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Delhi Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Assigned Delhi Trading Corporation LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB-/A3 150 Assigned Eastman International LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1669.2 Assigned Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd Long Term Fac CARE BB- 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Greater Hyderabad Municipal CorporatioProposed Bond CARE AA 33000 Revised from issue CARE AA Hi-Power Electrical Industries LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 75 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sealwel Corporation Private Limited (rated CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2 ). Hi-Power Electrical Industries Long/ ST Bk Fac@ CARE A- 345 Reaffirmed (SO)/A2 (SO) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sealwel Corporation Private Limited (rated CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2 ). Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd Non - Convertible CARE AA (SO) 600 Final Rating Debentures@^ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jyothy Laboratories Limited ^ The instrument is a Long term Redeemable Zero Coupon NCD with Mifl Securitisation Trust - V Series A1 PTCs -- - Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust - V Series A2 PTCs -- - Withdrawn Mifl Securitisation Trust - V Second Loss -- - Withdrawn Facility Mifl Securitisation Trust - V Liquidity Facility -- - Withdrawn N. Rose Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac – Fund CARE BB+ 1350 Assigned based – LT –TL N. Rose Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non FB - CARE BB+ 90 Assigned LT-BGs Padma Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pioneer Investcorp Ltd CC (Bonds) CARE AA (SO) 1000 Assigned Pioneer Investcorp Ltd CC (G-sec) CARE AAA (SO) 1000 Assigned Premier Liquor India Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB 5 Reaffirmed Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd Long/ STFac CARE BB/A4 270 Reaffirmed R M Metals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 80 Reaffirmed Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE B+ 337 Final Rating (Series A) Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE B+ 413 Final Rating (Series B) Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Sealwel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 215 Reaffirmed Sita Ram & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Supreme Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tirupati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 40 Assigned Transcon Industries LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 90 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sealwel Corporation Private Limited (rated ‘CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2’). Transcon Industries Long/ ST Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) / 360 Reaffirmed A2 (SO) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sealwel Corporation Private Limited (rated ‘CARE A-; Stable/CARE A2’). Umang Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 231.4 Revised from CARE BB Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd NCDs^ CARE AA (SO) 1100 Revised from CARE AA- ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Welspun India Ltd (rated ‘CARE AA: Stable/CARE A1+’) Zears Developers Pvt Ltd TL CARE BB- 123 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 