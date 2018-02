CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 9 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.Betgeri ST Bk Fac CARE A4 44.8 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.20 Crore) Armour Display Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 + 20 Assigned Arun Excello Urban Infrastructure Pvt ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Avexa Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1200 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 125 crore Crore) Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1450 Revised from CARE A4+ C.M. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7620 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from 885.00 Crore) Fenasia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Reaffirmed Gulshan Prints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Iifl Management Services Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1 145 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd ST BkFac - - Withdrawn K P Saha Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 67.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maa Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt LST BkFac CARE A3+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Malvika Technical Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76 Assigned Mechemco Industries ST BkFac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE A4+ Prafulla Kumar Mohanty ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Samasta Microfinance Ltd CP CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 48.3 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Balaji Associates ST Bk Facility CARE A4 69 Assigned Talbros Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 278 Revised from CARE A2 (Reduced from 30.00 Crore) Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Harsha Engineers Ltd Medium Term Fixed - - Withdrawn Deposit Instrument LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.Betgeri LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Revised from CARE BB- Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 178 Reaffirmed Araanya Mines Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+(SO) 550 Reaffirmed Armour Display Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 29.2 Assigned Arun Excello Urban Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Arun Fabricators LT Bk Fac CARE BB 908 Reaffirmed Avexa Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 750 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs. 70 crore Crore) Avexa Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB+/A3+ 2050 Revised from CARE BBB /CARE A3+ Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 115.5 Issuer not cooperating Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Revised from CARE BB+ Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/A1+ 4730 Reaffirmed C.M. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Cg Tollway Pvt Ltd Long Term Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 14000 Assigned (TL)# # Irrevocable and unconditional Corporate Guarantee of Sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRBIDL) to meet any shortfall in (a) project cost funding (b) meeting the Major Maintenance requirement of the Project (c) meeting any shortfall in Debt Servicing (d) to meet any shortfall in one quarter s Debt Service Reserve (e) Termination payment to meet the entire outstanding debt obligation in case of termination of Concession due to any event during entire loan tenor (before and after COD) Classic Promoters & Builders Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B 2000 Assigned Dhareshwar Ginning Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.63 Crore) Diagold Creations Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 - Revised from CARE BB-/Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.9.00 crore] Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4600 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 568.17 Crore) Fenasia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78 Assigned Gdn Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 102 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Gulshan Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hsil Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA- 4683.3 # (enhanced from 432.58 Crore) Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE A 459.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.54.05 crore Crore) India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 20000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 27000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd PS CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Indices Agro Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Indices Agro Food Products Long- term/ ST CARE B+/A4 30 Assigned BkFac Indsur Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 214.9 Reaffirmed Indsur Global Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BB+/A4 235 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 235 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 33.50 Crore) Joy Syndicate & Enclave Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn K P Saha Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.5 Assigned L&T South City Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Leel Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL - - Withdrawn Leel Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4550 Reaffirmed and removed from Credit Watch (reduced from 982.13 Crore) Leel Electricals Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A-/A2 5950 Reaffirmed and removed from Credit Watch (reduced from 1135.00 Crore) Maa Chhinnmastika Cement & Ispat Pvt LLT BkFac CARE BBB+ 147.6 Reaffirmed Malvika Technical Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7.5 Assigned Mechemco Industries LT BkFac CARE BB+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Mps Telecom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Mps Telecom Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 430 Assigned Mumbai Products (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING National Extrusion LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING National Extrusion LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Optiemus Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 190 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2315 Assigned Padam Shree Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prafulla Kumar Mohanty LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R. K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Raj Foods International LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Samasta Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 77.1 Reaffirmed Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCDs CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCDs (unsecured, CARE A 50 Reaffirmed subordinated) Sankheswaraa Gold Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 125 Revised from CARE B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sanwariyaji Synthetics LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sanwariyaji Texfab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 516 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.85 Crore) Sethia Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 77.8 Reaffirmed Sharwin Cottex LT BkFac CARE B+ 145 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 173.5 Reaffirmed Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 123.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.83 crore Crore) Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 108.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Sai Balaji Associates LT Bk Facility CARE B 6 Assigned Talbros Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 202 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from 18.00 Crore) Techfab International Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB/A2 600 Reaffirmed /Reclassified (enhanced from 30.00 Crore) Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1710 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE AA /A1+ 13250 $ Reaffirmed (enhanced from 675 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 