CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jasch Plastics India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned K. R. Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 114 Reaffirmed Knest Manufacturers Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 “Issuer not cooperating ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raigarh Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 available information Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. ST BkFac CARE A3 1944.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 194.29 Crore) Shine Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shivalik India Alco Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Skypoint Multitrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100.5 - Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Three Star Marine Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Yash Polychem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawal Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 130 Revised from CARE A3+ Vaishnavi Food Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Alfa Moulding Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Avaca Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 970 Assigned Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Capital Trust Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Data Infosys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Data Infosys Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 80 Reaffirmed Dignus Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23.5 Revised from CARE B+ Dignus Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE D 30 Revised from Fac CARE B+ Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Dullat Resort LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Ig3 Infra Ltd (ii) LT BkFac (TL )- - Withdrawn Ig3 Infra Ltd (i) LT BkFac ( CARE BB+ (SO) 13600 Assigned Lease RentalDiscounting) Internex Poly Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.9 Revised from CARE BB- It Enfraservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD- - Withdrawn TL) Jasch Plastics India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 134.8 Assigned K.Ananthakrishna Shetty LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K.V.Chinnaiah LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Khandoba Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 650 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Knest Manufacturers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.5 Assigned L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non- CARE A 250 Reaffirmed Fund Based) – LOC L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non- CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Fund Based) – BG Logix Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD- - Withdrawn TL) Madhya Pradesh Agro Foods Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahaveer Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 750 Revised from CARE BB+ Mahaveer Finance India Ltd NCD issue. CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB+ Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1737.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 236.82 Crore) Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D/D 890 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100.00 Crore) Metro Agro Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Narayana Agro Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 203.4 Revised from CARE BB- Noida Cyber Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (LRD- - Withdrawn TL) Nv Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Revised from CARE B Nv International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1390 Revised from CARE C (reduced from 160.00 Crore) Nv International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 50 Revised from CARE C (reduced from 30.00 Crore) Originator: Spandana Sphoorty FinanciaSeries A PTC CARE A+ (SO) 496.2 Assigned Ltd) P. Venkat Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING P.M. Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd Long/Shortterm Bk CARE B/A4 110 - Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Prabal Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 485 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 Crores Crore) Raigarh Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rice Tech Agro Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rsb Castings Ltd. LT BkFac CARE BBB-(SO) 610 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.74 Crore) Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. LT BkFac CARE BBB- 3296.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 286.84 Crore) Rukmani Power And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 - Sas Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Satya Microcapital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned (Rupees Fifty crore only Crore) Shine Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shine Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shivalik India Alco Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Shreenathji Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac - - Withdrawn Skypoint Multitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sps Spinning Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.6 Assigned Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 335.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.55 Crore) Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Three Star Marine Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B 2.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Titan Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143 Revised from CARE BB- Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 411 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.60 Crore) Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac@ CARE 60 Revised from BBB+/(SO)/A2 CARE BBB (SO) Vaishnavi Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Virtue Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Assigned Yash Polychem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawal Yogiraj Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 - Yogiraj Ginning And Oil Industries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 155 - Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.