CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhanveen Pigments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3 Assigned Escorts Heart Institute And Research Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Centre Ltd Revised from CARE A1+ and Credit watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd ST Fac CARE A2+ 560 Revised from CARE A1+ ; on Credit watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd CPs CARE A2+ 6000 Revised from CARE A1+ and Credit watch with developing implications I – Design Engineering Solutions Ltd. Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 40 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of RSB Transmission (I) Ltd K.R. Patel & Co Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 98 Assigned M.K. Gupta And Co. Short- term Bk CARE A4 130 Assigned Facility Magic Ceramic Short- term BkFac CARE A4 15 Assigned Narayani Ispat Ltd (Erstwhile NarayaniShort- term Bk CARE A3 335 Reaffirmed Ispat Pvt Ltd) Fac- LC & BG Rajat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Revised from CARE A4 (A Four) (enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore) Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 136 Reaffirmed Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 600 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed Non- CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Long- term/ Short- CARE A- / A2+ 100 Reaffirmed term Bk Fac- Over Draft Aaryaman Recreation Club Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Alp Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 64.1 Issuer not co operating; Anant Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 12810 Reaffirmed; The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a ‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA; , in favour of AFSL’s lenders/ investors. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 750 Final Rating ; The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a ‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA; , in favour of AFSL’s lenders/ investors. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 3440 Reaffirmed; The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a ‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), rated CARE AAA; Stable, in favour of AFSL’s lenders/ investors. Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 108 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Bird Catering And Lounges Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 32.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.35 Crore) Bird Worldwide Flight Service Mumbai LT Bk Fac CARE A 856.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 68 Crore) Bird Worldwide Flight Services India LT Bk Fac CARE A 468.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. (enhanced from35.41 Crore) Btm Corp Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 270 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Btm Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 270 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Chaudhary Rice Mills Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 84 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Dhanveen Pigments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 137.5 Assigned Escorts Heart Institute And Research Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 280 Centre Ltd Revised from CARE A+ and Credit watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd LT Fac CARE A- 1440 Revised from CARE A+ ; on Credit watch with developing implications Globe Ground India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 92.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.17 Crore) Hind Terminal Pvt Ltd LT BkFac – TL CARE A 4829 Reaffirmed Hind Terminal Pvt Ltd Long/ ST BkFac CARE A/ A1 1000 Reaffirmed I – Design Engineering Solutions Ltd. Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.30 Crore) I – Design Engineering Solutions Ltd. Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 36.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.08 Crore); *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of RSB Transmission (I) Ltd Ifmr Fimpact Investment Fund- Ifmr Investment CARE AA Reaffirmed Fimpact Fund Ifmr Fimpact Medium Term Microfinance IFMR FImpact CARE AA Reaffirmed Fund Medium Term Microfinance Fund K.R. Patel & Co Long- term/ Short- CARE BB- / A4+ 50 Assigned term Bk Fac Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - Withdrawn Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac - Withdrawn Klm Axiva Finvest Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Lalchand Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 13.70 Crore) M.K. Gupta And Co. Long- term Bk CARE BB 16.4 Assigned Facility Madhav Textiles Long- term/ Short- CARE D 70 term Bk Fac Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB- / CARE A4 ; on the basis of best available information Magic Ceramic Long- term BkFac CARE BB- 115 Assigned Manawar Kukshi Tollways Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 526.4 Revised from CARE BBB; (reduced from Rs.54.04 crore) Mewar Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.8 “Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Narayani Ispat Ltd (Erstwhile NarayaniLong- term Bk Fac- CARE BBB- 725 Reaffirmed Ispat Pvt Ltd) CC & Working Capital Limits Narayani Ispat Ltd (Erstwhile NarayaniLong- term Bk Fac- CARE BBB- 110 Assigned Ispat Pvt Ltd) EPC Nsl Wind Power Company (Satara) Pvt LtLong- term BkFac CARE BBB 1734.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 185 Crore) Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 360.4 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB- ; on the basis of best available information Rajat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ Short- term Bk CARE BB+/CARE 300 Fac A4+ Revised from CARE BB; / CARE A4 Ruchi Worldwide Ltd Long- term/ Short- CARE D/ D 8350 - term Bk Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Sadbhav Vidarbha Highway Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 5140 Assigned Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 729.3 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotex Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Siti Networks Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 1500 Reaffirmed Siti Networks Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 13490.7 - Sri Adhi Parasakthi Agro Tech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 - Issuer not cooperating Sri Anjani Pipes Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 - Issuer not cooperating Sri Veer Anjanaya Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 - Issuer not cooperating Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.