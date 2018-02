CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 127.4 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 1987.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75.00 Crore) Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE D 5320 Reaffirmed Non-fund based working capital limits Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac – (Non- CARE D 1050 - fund based) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Krishna Buildestates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.00 Crore) M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 9400 Reaffirmed Mcpi Pvt. Ltd. ST BkFac CARE A2+ 9950 Assigned Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 929.8 Revised from CARE A4+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Prem Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3060 Reaffirmed Saggi Electric Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 610 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Sar Clothing (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Shraddha Energy And Infra Projects PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 139.5 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) The South Indian Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5,000 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE D 133 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47.5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 2829.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 178.39 Crore) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 3950 Reaffirmed (Triple B Plus/Outlook: /A Three Plus) (enhanced from 335.00 Crore) Bimla Rice International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Carnation Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac–Non Fund - - Withdrawn based * *SBLC amounting to Rs 416.79crore has been devolved and reclassified as term loan Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac– TL* CARE D 14806.1 Reaffirmed Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac– Fund CARE D 2987.1 Reaffirmed based working capital limits Gentleman Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 99.9 Revised from CARE BB- Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE BB- 13800 Revised from CARE D Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Revised from (Non-fund based) CARE D Govind Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 617.4 Revised from CARE BBB- *Issuer did not cooperate; Based on best available information Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac– (TL) CARE D 342.4 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac– (Fund CARE D 1050 - Based) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gupta Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.28 Crore) Jewelmark India Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 7 crore Crore) Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Based) Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 2379.8 Reaffirmed (Non Fund Based) (reduced from 300.00 Crore) Kosamattam Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Krish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.2 Assigned Krishna Buildestates Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 Crore) Lolark Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 13600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 560.00 Crore) Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 551.6 Assigned Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Mcpi Pvt. Ltd. LT BkFac CARE A- 2000 Assigned Narayan Fruits And Vegetables Cold LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1247.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BBB-/A3 5.2 Revised from Fac CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prem Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1613.4 Revised from CARE BBB Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Rajsamadhiyala Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 544.6 Reaffirmed Rajsamadhiyala Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ram Raghu Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 42.6 Assigned Rama Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 582.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 39.50 Crore) Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT/ST BkFac CARE BB+/A4 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 Crore) Ritika Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Rksk Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Saggi Electric Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd CP# - - Withdrawn # Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 800 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Shraddha Energy And Infra Projects PvtLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 1063.1 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shraddha Energy And Infra Projects PvtLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 580 - Ltd Based) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) The Federal Bank Ltd Tier II bonds CARE AA 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 700 Revised from based) CARE BBB- Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 88 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 17.48 Crore) Trilok And Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41.6 Assigned Trilok And Associates LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 58.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)