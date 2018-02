CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aka Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 80.00 Crore) Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 145.00 Crore) Anant Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Refineries Limied ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2802.5 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from 200.00 Crore) Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 750 Assigned issue* * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Encore Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 199739.9Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from 13,884.08 Crore) Kaze Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2758.2 Revised from CARE A3 Kpc Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from CAREA3+ Krishna Wax Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102.5 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd ST Non- Fund Based CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non- CARE A2 135 Fund Based) Revised from CARE A2+ Nandan Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac (non- CARE A4+ 20 - fund based) Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Navin Fluorine International Ltd ST Bk Fac (non- CARE A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed fund based) Navin Fluorine International Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Navin Fluorine International Ltd CP(standalone) CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 82.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.25 Crore) Psn Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 115 Reaffirmed Rmc Gems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 510 Reaffirmed Samarth Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Saveetha Institute Of Medical And ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Technical Sciences Skg Timber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Automotives ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55.5 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd CP^ CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7150 Revised fromCARE D Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non- CARE A1 5338 Fund Based) Revised from CARE A1+ (reduced from 596.30 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aka Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 Crore) Ambey Mining Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00 Crore) Crore) Anant Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 236.2 Assigned Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Refineries Limied LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 247.5 Revised from CARE BBB(Enhanced from 5.00 Crore) Deepak Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.6 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd LT Fund based Bk CARE A+(SO) 400 Fac (CC) Continues on credit watch with developing implications Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd LT Non- Fund based CARE A+(SO) 1540 Bk Fac (LC) Continues on credit watch with developing implications Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO)/ 20835.3 A1+(SO) Continues on Credit Watch (enhanced from 1833.53 Crore) Eden Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Assigned Encore Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.4 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information (Reduced from 7.56 Crore) Encore Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 13.5 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Gkd India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.5 Reaffirmed Green Orbit Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Housing Development Finance CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 35820 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kachchh Veneers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 165 Assigned Kajaria Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 151.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from RS.19.07 Crore) Kajaria Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A (SO)/ 10 Reaffirmed A1 (SO) Kaze Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2920 Assigned Kpc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1140 Revised from CAREBBB+(enhanced from 104.00 Crore) Kpc Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2 2112.5 Revised from CAREBBB+ / CAREA3+(reduced from 221.25 Crore) Krishna Wax Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB 7718.8 Reaffirmed Fac- TL Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 800 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaLong/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/ A1 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maruti Clean Coal And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BBB+ 12099.4 based – TL Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 1,244.00 Crore) Maruti Clean Coal And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BBB+ 1000 based – CC Revised from CARE BBB Maruti Clean Coal And Power Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac – CARE BBB+/ A3+ 1370 Nonfund based – BG/ LC Revised from CARE BBB/ CARE A3 Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB+ 154.2 Revised from CARE A- Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BBB+ 400 Based) Revised from CARE A- Mod Age Consultants & Advisory ServiceLT NCD CARE D 170 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information Nandan Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BB+ 480 - based) Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Navin Fluorine International Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE AA 850 Reaffirmed based) Pari Agro Exports LT Bk Fac CARE D 130 Revised from CARE BB- Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Psn Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Revashankar Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.45.00 crores] S.S.S. Fibre Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 64 Reaffirmed Samarth Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.9 - Issuer not cooperating; based on best available information (Reduced from 4.97 Crore) Sant Autos LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 - Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+ Saveetha Institute Of Medical And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Technical Sciences Skg Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.7 Assigned Sri Durga Automotives LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3319.3 Revised from CARE A+ Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE BB- / A4 92.5 Reaffirmed The Andhra Pradesh Mineral DevelopmentIssuer Rating CARE AA (Is) - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 332.7 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information. Revised from CARE BB- Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information. Revised from CARE A4 Vikram Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1056.9 Reaffirmed with change in outlook from Stable(reduced from 110.20 Crore) Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BB 2200 Based Revised fromCARE D Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 9000 Based) Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from 766.25 Crore) Wockhardt Ltd Non- Convertible CARE A+ 2500 Debenture issue (Proposed) Revised from CARE AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)