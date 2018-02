CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acs Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160 Revised from CARE A3 (increased from Rs.12.50 crore Crore) Godha Cabcon And Insulation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,750 crore Crore) Imc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed J K Electric Contractor ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed K.P.R.M Ramasswami Dhal Trading CompanST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Madhav Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Maithan Alloys Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1+ 4300 Reaffirmed Newtech Buildhome Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 140 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Serveall Land Developers Private Limited Rama Handicrafts ST BkFac - - Withdrawn Shantol Green (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 0.8 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 67.5 Assigned Slr Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A3+(SO) 700 @ ^backed by a letter of comfort extended by SFI to secure the facilities. Solcen Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned Teja Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acs Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics (Kotkapura) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 244.8 Revised from CARE BBB Adani Agri Logistics (Kotkapura) Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 20 Revised from CARE BBB /CAREA3+ Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd LT Instruments - - Withdrawn (NonConvertible Debentures)# #Withdrawn as the instrument has been fully redeemed there is no amount outstanding against the said instrument Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed (decreased from Rs.47.50 crore Crore) Avaada Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CARE BBB+ 1930 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Avaada Power Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Bk Fac - CARE BBB+/A2 1250 Assigned Fund Based/NonFund Based Avaada Power Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac – CARE BBB+/A2 2000 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Avr Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 332 Reaffirmed Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- (SO) 1636.8 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Dighi Oil Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 421.8 Reaffirmed Epistel Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Godha Cabcon And Insulation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.8 Assigned Imc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10263.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 789.73 Crore) Imc Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+ (Is) - Reaffirmed J K Electric Contractor LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jai Venkay Poultry Farms LT Bk Fac CARE D 77.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1 Revised from CARE BB-/A4 Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE B/A4 50 Revised from CARE BB-/A4 Janwani Foods Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jubilee Infrastructures LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned K.P.R.M Ramasswami Dhal Trading CompanLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Kabra Transport Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BB 70 Assigned Kala Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lokesh Industrial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Lokesh Infraproject Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Madhav Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 151 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 19.00 Crore) Maithan Alloys Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA- 1309.9 Revised from CARE A+ Meenaxi Exports LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+/A4 90 Reaffirmed Fac Newtech Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 1000 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Serveall Land Developers Private Limited Oriental Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 204.1 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING/ Oriental Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 170 Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Oriental Nicco Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Oriental Nicco Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 350 Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Png Brothers (Earlier Known As Png LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 652 Reaffirmed Jewellery & Gems) (enhanced from 30.80 Crore) Png Brothers (Earlier Known As Png Long- term/ ST Bk CARE BBB/A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Jewellery & Gems) Fac (enhanced from 52.00 Crore) Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 Crore) Premier Plasmotec Pvt Ltd Long term Bk Fac CARE BB 108.3 Assigned Rama Handicrafts LT BkFac - - Withdrawn Servotech Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.6 Assigned Servotech Power Systems Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 40 Assigned Shantol Green (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 143.9 Assigned Shine Textile LT Bk Facility CARE BB 125 Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agrawal & Co.LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Revised from CARE B Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 282.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 Crore) Slr Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB (SO) 1150 @ Based)^ ^backed by a letter of comfort extended by SFI to secure the facilities. Slr Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)# CARE BBB+ (SO) 4400 @ #backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sociedade De Fomento Industrial Private Limited (SFI) Sociedade De Fomento Industrial Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 875 @ Solcen Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.5 Assigned Southern Pharma India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 158 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87 Assigned Teja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BB- Utopian Sugars Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE D 1360 Reaffirmed Velox Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 7.46 Crore) Velox Ceramic LT/ST BkFac CARE BB-/A4 17.5 Revised from CARE B+/ reaffirmed Vippy Industries Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A-/A2+ 313 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 